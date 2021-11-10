Pfizer tops the CNS Summit Innovation Index

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth annual CNS Summit Innovation Index, compiled by IDEA Pharma, sees Pfizer top the industry.

The 2021 CNS Summit Innovation Index, top 10

Released at the CNS Summit in Boston, MA, the CNS Summit Innovation Index examines which drug makers are leveraging innovation in three spheres: clinical development which sets the stage for future growth, with new technologies and a focus on optimizing clinical trials; commercial partnerships and operations including manufacturing and infrastructure; and investment in digital therapeutics, and other research into the most promising tech and academic advancements.

Firms must have a strong balance between these ingredients. That was a key factor for the top trio of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis. Pfizer's discovery of California-based Saama Technologies through a hackathon helped Pfizer clean up clinical datasets and identify coding errors in less than 24 hours with minimal human intervention, providing the company an immediately-leverageable advance that assisted its COVID vaccine clinical trial design strategy in near real-time.

Roche, which slipped several rungs from last year, grew its commercial mHealth footprint in diverse spaces such as COVID-19 diagnostics and diabetes care management. Johnson & Johnson, number two on this year's list, is moving forward a foundational new robotic surgery system that could allow the company to make a bigger splash in the minimally invasive surgery space. Companies ranging from Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly to Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim continued investments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to fuel smarter clinical R&D in mass market diseases like diabetes and rare disorders such as lupus.

Commenting on the index, IDEA Pharma's CEO, Mike Rea said: "There's a critical distinction between invention and innovation –success is achieved by both discovering ideas and methods (invention) and getting them to market, and to patients (innovation). It is wonderful to see how much meaningful innovation is going on across the industry – in a year that has seen more agile companies thrive in response to the challenge of a global pandemic." CNS Summit's Amir Kalali added "The Summit has been at the forefront in recognizing digital and R&D innovation, and we're delighted to celebrate such strong leadership in these areas."

