Sentinel U® Awards Seven Nurse Educators with Simulation Research Grants

Sentinel U®, a provider of healthcare simulations and learning innovations for nursing schools, hospital systems and healthcare professionals, today announced it has selected seven projects for its inaugural Sentinel U Nursing Simulation Research Grant (SUNSRG) program.

"We were overwhelmed by the strength and caliber of the SUNSRG submissions," said Dr. Laura Gonzalez, vice president of clinical learning resources at Sentinel U. "I look forward to mentoring and working with these talented and tenacious nurse educators as they study the impact of virtual simulation technology in our field. I am confident their findings will contribute to the overall body of nursing education science."

The grants will allow investigators to utilize the company's cutting-edge virtual simulation products to conduct valuable research in nursing education:

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida – Pamela Lambert , MSN, MBA, RN, CHSE, nursing education specialist at the Mayo Clinic will focus on researching confidence, anxiety levels and clinical decision-making skills among newly licensed nurses using the Prioritization of Care® simulation.

Mount Carmel College of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio – Assistant Professor Hannah O'Handley , MSN, RN, CPNP, will use the Sentinel City® v.5 Community and Population Health virtual simulation to assess the effectiveness of virtual clinical simulations in increasing student knowledge, clinical decision-making and skills competence.

Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas – Ejim Sule, PhD, RN, CNS-M-S, assistant professor at Prairie View A&M University will lead a comparative descriptive study to determine if virtual clinical simulations increase clinical decision-making and improve prioritization of care and confidence. They will be using the Prioritization of Care® adult medical simulation program.

St. Joseph's Health College of Nursing in Syracuse, New York – Patricia Spoto , EdD, RN, CMS, associate dean for academic affairs will utilize a phenomenological approach to explore the role of virtual simulations on confidence in clinical judgment and prioritization using the Prioritization of Care series.

Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas – Associate Clinical Professor of Nursing Niki Fogg, MS, RN, CPN, will utilize the Prioritization of Care specialty series in adult medical care and geriatrics to determine the effect of targeted prioritization of care simulations on clinical judgment skills in undergraduate nursing students.

The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Missouri – Laura Klenke-Borgmann, PhD, RN, CHSE, nurse scientist and clinical assistant professor at the University of Kansas Medical Center will use Sentinel U's Patient Management and Delegation® simulations to study the effect of repeated group participation in low dose, high frequency virtual simulations on graduate nurses.

University of the District of Columbia in Washington, DC – Dr. Vonda Rogers, RN-BC, and Dr. Stella Ayika , CMSRN, plan to use the Prioritization of Care simulation to examine the use of virtual simulation for clinical decision-making as part of an associate degree nursing curriculum.

Each SUNSRG grant recipient will receive in-kind Sentinel U products and robust support resources throughout the duration of the project. Studies will begin January 2022, with researchers providing initial findings by summer 2022.

About Sentinel U®

