Veterans Guardian Awarded 2021 HIREVets Medallion

PINEHURST, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting received the Gold 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

Veterans Guardian was awarded the 2019 HIREVets Gold Medallion and the 2020 HIREVets Platinum Medallion.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing (HIRE) American Military Veterans Medallion Award is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. HIREVets recognizes an organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development.

"Veterans Guardian is committed to hiring veterans. It's a part of our ethos," said Scott Greenblatt, Founder, and CEO of Veterans Guardian. "Veterans bring a wealth of knowledge, the ability to lead, and offer a willingness for teamwork and collaboration to the workplace."

Veterans Guardian has a tremendous track record of successfully hiring and retaining Veterans. From 2019-2021, Veterans Guardian has grown 511.11%, with 75% of the staff consisting of veterans, veteran spouses, or active-duty spouses. Since the inception of the company in 2017, Veterans Guardian has hired 116 veterans and created over 170 jobs nationwide.

"Veterans Guardian has been a trusted partner for our nation's veterans from day one," says William Taylor, COO of Veterans Guardian. "Our veterans on staff are an integral part of our team, bringing invaluable skill and passion to their roles and strengthening our mission to help veterans attain all the VA benefits they medically and ethically qualify for as a result of their honorable service."

About Veterans Guardian

Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim consulting firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, that serves veterans around the world. They work to help veterans attain the VA Disability benefits that they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service in the United States Military. Learn more at https://vetsguardian.com/

