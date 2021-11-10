For over 20 years, the UL GREENGUARD Mark has served as a reliable, trustworthy symbol to consumers that a product supports human health and poses a lower risk of chemical emissions exposure, which is especially important when dealing with children.

Wonderland Group is the First in Asia Pacific to receive UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification for Car Seats

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, announced today that car seats manufactured by China-based Wonderland Group, a maker of nursery products, car seats, baby strollers, travel cots and height chairs, received UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification. Wonderland Group car seats are the first in the Asia Pacific region to receive GREENGUARD Gold Certification, which was developed for the specific health sensitivities of children and other vulnerable populations.

UL announced that car seats manufactured by China-based Wonderland Group, a maker of nursery products, car seats, baby strollers, travel cots and height chairs, received UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification. Products that have achieved GREENGUARD Certification are scientifically proven to meet rigorous third-party chemical emissions standards, helping to reduce indoor air pollution and the risk of chemical exposure.

Products that have achieved GREENGUARD Certification are scientifically proven to meet rigorous third-party chemical emissions standards, helping to reduce indoor air pollution and the risk of chemical exposure. The GREENGUARD Gold Certification standard includes health-based criteria for additional chemicals and requires lower total volatile organic compound emission levels to help ensure that products are acceptable for use in environments like schools and healthcare facilities.

"Parents prioritize health and safety first, which extends to products they buy and use as their children grow older. By receiving a GREENGUARD Gold Certification for its car seats, the Wonderland Group has positioned itself as a company that manufactures healthier products. This comes at an opportune time as consumers are looking for products that contribute to healthier environments, and retailers are seeking GREENGUARD Certified products to appeal to health-conscious customers," said Doug Lockard, vice president and general manager of the Retail and Consumer Products group at UL. "The number of GREENGUARD Certified products has grown to include more than 67,000 products in 20 different product categories, and the Wonderland Group is an example of the growing trend of companies looking for GREENGUARD Certification for baby products."

Arthur Song, an executive vice president at the Wonderland Group, said, "Customers around the world are demanding healthier, more sustainable products, which is also important to us at the Wonderland Group. Achieving GREENGUARD Gold Certification for our car seats can help build trust and confidence among our customers that we have health and safety in mind when they put their children in our car seats."

For two decades, the UL GREENGUARD Mark has served as a reliable, trustworthy symbol to retailers, consumers and procurement professionals that their products support human health and pose minimal risk. UL's GREENGUARD Certification Program confirms that a product has been tested for more than 11,000 chemicals and is low emitting. Once a product tests and demonstrates compliance with the standard's criteria, the manufacturer achieves the UL GREENGUARD Mark to display on products that meet certification criteria. The program has grown into a widely recognized, trusted Mark adorning low-emitting products from consumer-packaged goods to children's furniture.

Learn more about the UL GREENGUARD Certification Program and find GREENGUARD Certified products in UL's SPOT Product Database, UL's database containing product sustainability information.

