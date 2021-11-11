Bain & Company wins Women of the Future Corporate Award

Bain & Company in the UK has been recognised for its efforts nurturing the professional ambitions of emerging female leaders in its workforce

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company has won the Corporate Award at the 2021 Women of the Future Awards. A judging panel recognised Bain & Company in the UK for supporting and nurturing future female leaders in its workforce.

"This award is truly an honour and a recognition of our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture," said James Hadley, Bain & Company's UK Managing Partner. "We are committed to supporting the ambitions of our female workforce enabling women at Bain to thrive both at work and beyond. Our recruitment programmes, equal parental leave policy, flexibility options and overall culture of support are key components to that."

Bain & Company is an industry leader in the UK in offering equal paid parental leave . New parents – regardless of gender – are eligible to receive up to 52 weeks of leave with the first 29 weeks fully paid.

Bain & Company is committed to recruiting at parity and to retaining and promoting women at the same level as men. In 2018 Bain & Company launched the True North Scholarship for Women to support exceptional female students and encourage them to enter management consulting, an industry where women are traditionally underrepresented.

"Women are underrepresented in our industry, especially at the most senior levels and we are taking concrete steps to change that," said Nishma Gosrani OBE, partner and leader of STRATOS, Bain & Company's network for senior female executives in financial services. "We are committed to building a culture on an open and transparent foundation that supports our diverse female talent at all levels to thrive at Bain."

Founded by Pinky Lilani CBE DL in 2006, The Women of the Future Awards are the platform for successful young women in Britain. Now in their sixteenth year, the awards continue to unearth and recognise the inspirational stars of tomorrow across diverse sectors. For the Corporate Award, applicants are assessed via an online submission and an in-person presentation on a range of areas including:

Clearly and demonstrably commitment to realising the talents of the younger women within the workforce

Showing innovation in enabling young women to fulfil their objectives

Engagement in the wider public debate about the role of younger women in society

Demonstrating commitment to positive social change that will enable younger women to prosper

Bain & Company has earned recognition around the world as a great place to work. Earlier in the year, the company was featured on The Times list of Top 50 Employers for Women in the UK , in partnership with Business in the Community. The firm was named as the #1 company in Glassdoor's annual "Best Places to Work" list in 2021 and has consistently placed in the top four since the ranking's inception.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 63 offices in 38 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 2% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

