BiasSync Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Jordan joins the staff of BiasSync as Chief Revenue Officer. Previously, he served as Founder and CEO of Tribeca Capital Partners, LLC, a private investment holding company focused on acquiring and transforming middle market companies into high-performing, sector-leading enterprises.

Jordan brings deep understanding of growth-minded entrepreneurship and metrics-driven executive leadership. Throughout his career he has built companies into purpose-driven, world-class organizations through strategy development, operational transformation, and organizational leadership. Working from BiasSync's headquarters in Los Angeles, Jordan will manage the BiasSync's business development, client services, marketing and operations teams.

"We're delighted to welcome Robert to the team," said Michele Ruiz, BiasSync's CEO and co-founder. "Recent events are driving demand at an ever-increasing pace, particularly for scientifically-validated solutions that help companies mitigate the impact of unconscious bias in the workplace. Robert's leadership is perfectly timed to harness that momentum."

Since 1996, Jordan has built, restructured and sold several companies spanning technology, business services, logistics, and retail. Prior to his role at Tribeca, he was CEO at HB Brand Partners, a full-service retail frozen food product development company. He was also CEO at Yoi Corp., a cloud-based employee engagement and predictive analytics online platform. Additionally, Jordan led the transformation of Knowledge Management Systems, a technology consulting and integration firm, into KMS Software Company, a world-class SaaS-based human capital management platform.

"This is a unique opportunity to join a company poised to excel in a rapidly-growing market, all the while building more fair and equitable workplaces," Jordan said. "Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts have entered the national stage. BiasSync offers world-class products and solutions to drive meaningful change in this important space."

Los Angeles-based BiasSync is a software-as-a-service company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations more effectively assess, measure and manage unconscious bias in the work environment. Its purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.

For more information, visit https://biassync.com



