eMindful Salutes Veterans with Complimentary Access to Mindfulness Program

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After serving in the U.S. Navy in the wake of September 11, Marina Rabinek was plagued by the post-traumatic stress and anxiety of combat and the loss of fellow soldiers to suicide. While transitioning to civilian life, she turned to mindfulness. Rabinek enrolled in eMindful's M.M.A.P. For Success Program with donated minutes of mindfulness from eMindful's pay-it-forward program The Connection. View her story .

"I knew I needed something to help me overcome the trauma and acclimate to life after serving my country," Rabinek said. "Through the program, I connected with other Veterans and learned to quiet my mind, ease my anxiety, and release the difficult emotions and pain that come with war. These donated minutes of mindfulness helped me heal, and I am grateful for that."

Rabinek is one of many veterans who has turned to the M.M.A.P. Program to overcome the emotional challenges that come with military service. The immersive program was built by Veterans for Veterans and active military to address issues that are unique to their circumstances, including overcoming addictive behaviors, acclimating to civilian life, finding purpose, and searching for a new normal.

More than 20 million living Americans have served our country. Many suffer from the lasting physical and emotional challenges that come with combat. Up to 20 percent experience post-traumatic stress and 22 Veterans a day die from suicide.

In honor of Veteran's Day, eMindful, a Wondr Health Company, will give Veterans and active military free access to the next M.M.A.P. Program, which begins on Monday, Nov. 29. They can click here to register, and organizations can contact sales@emindful.com to learn more about how eMindful can help their Veteran population.

About eMindful

eMindful, a Wondr Health company, provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter.

