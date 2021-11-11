Modernize Home Services Launches Bathroom Remodel Cost Calculator

New tool allows homeowners to choose bathroom designs with cost transparency ahead of their upcoming remodeling project

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernize Home Services today announces the launch of the Modernize Bathroom Remodel Cost Calculator, offering homeowners a seamless approach to planning a bathroom remodel project, while providing much-needed transparency and accuracy on cost. Homeowners can now customize a bathroom remodel project to meet the needs of their home—and their budget—in just a few minutes.

The calculator allows homeowners to:

Create and customize a bathroom remodel plan based on their budget

Compare bathroom components using realistic illustrations and up-to-date pricing

Select unique combinations of 17 different bathroom components and materials across four categories— showers and bathtubs, toilets, cabinets and sinks, and lighting and accessories

Localize pricing based on their ZIP code

View simplified or detailed pricing estimates

Download and/or share each custom bathroom remodel estimate for free

Request a quote for installation and labor from quality local contractors

The Bathroom Remodel Cost Calculator marks the site's fifth calculator in its homeowner toolbox. Other Modernize cost calculators include those for roof replacements, HVAC replacements, window replacements, and siding replacements. These tools aim to help homeowners easily plan upcoming home improvement projects that fit within their budgets, while providing the most accurate and up-to-date pricing. Like the existing calculators, the newest addition gives homeowners the option to obtain a detailed quote from a local contractor.

"We are constantly innovating to become the most comprehensive and reliable resource for homeowners and contractors alike," remarks Gregg Hicks, the vice president of Modernize Home Services. "Our new bathroom remodel cost calculator provides homeowners with a truly unique experience, as they swipe through their options and customize their dream space. We believe in providing homeowners free access to pricing to better plan their home improvement project."

The pricing data used in the Modernize Bathroom Cost Calculator is powered by RSMeans, a database used by thousands of construction professionals to validate material, equipment, and labor costs. Costs will be updated every quarter, so homeowners can rest assured they are getting the most up-to-date pricing available.

About Modernize Home Services

For more than 15 years, Modernize Home Services has been a leader in the home improvement and services industry, connecting homeowners with contractors and other home services professionals. Modernize.com operates in more than 15 high-value, high-consideration home segments, including new and replacement windows, solar installation, roofing, heating and air conditioning, siding, bathrooms and kitchens, new and replacement gutters, home security, and others. The business brings a network of more than 1,000 contractors and professionals across all segments, offering broad geographical coverage and choice for homeowners.

Modernize Home Services is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST ), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Modernize.com is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

