Suburban Propane Collaborates with Operation Tiny Home and Cornerstone Design Build to Provide Combat-Wounded Veteran a $55,000 Grant Toward his First Home Welcome Home Grant Awards Ceremony Took Place in Honor of Veteran's Day

WHIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low-carbon fuel alternatives, today collaborated with Operation Tiny Home and Cornerstone Design Build to provide a combat-wounded veteran with the opportunity to purchase his very own custom-built tiny home. This small footprint home will be purchased by, Frederic Rosario, the recipient of the grant and consist of up to two bedrooms, be storm resistant and include all the amenities of a full-size house, while also thoughtfully designed to provide stability, peace of mind, and comfort.

A Welcome Home Grant Awards Ceremony was held in observance of Veteran's Day in Longwood, Florida. Reality TV Co-Host, Zack Giffin of Tiny House Nation, served as Master of Ceremonies. Lyman High School JROTC and Longwood Commissioner Toni Boni were also in attendance, as well as State Representative, David Smith.

"Suburban Propane is incredibly proud to partner with Operation Tiny Home in their mission to provide housing for veterans in need. As a supporter of military and veteran initiatives and a veteran employer, we are humbled to play a part in such a wonderful cause and look forward to making a difference in a veteran's life," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson Suburban Propane.

"I am proud to join Operation Tiny Home as they honor American heroes for their commitment and sacrifice to our great nation. The work that Operation Tiny Home and Suburban Propane do makes our community and state stronger by combating housing insecurity and empowering veterans through workforce training programs. I encourage my Seminole County neighbors to lend a helping hand to a veteran in need. On this Veteran's Day, take time to celebrate the brave men and women who have tirelessly sought to defend our freedoms and liberty," said Florida District 28 State Representative David Smith.

"When we provide a veteran with transitional housing, we don't just walk away; our goal is to create pathways to self-reliance that lead to homeownership and the opportunity to experience themselves as part of the solution," said Gabrielle Rapport, Founder and Executive Director, Operation Tiny Home. "It is only through the generous support of like-minded organizations like Suburban Propane and Cornerstone Build Design, Inc. that we can break down barriers to permanent housing and support our veterans with lasting impact."

This collaboration with Operation Tiny Home and its celebrated partners is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares corporate initiative, which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the company's footprint in the United States. This year, SuburbanCares is undertaking charitable endeavors to help children in numerous underserved communities, including Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; and New Brunswick, NJ. SuburbanCares has also provided meals to healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19-affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About Operation Tiny Home:

Operation Tiny Home is a 501(c)(3) national non-profit that assists American Heroes, Native Americans, and people struggling with hardship to maintain a life of dignity through high-quality tiny housing solutions and empowerment training programs. Our Building a Better Future for Veterans Program provides down payment assistance grants and hands-on training workshops for veterans where participants can learn carpentry and construction skills while building a home that is donated to support a fellow veteran struggling with housing instability in their community. To donate or for more information, visit: operationtinyhome.org

Representatives from Lyman High School JROTC, Cornerstone Design Build, Operation Tiny Home, Suburban Propane, and grant recipient Frederic Rosario.

