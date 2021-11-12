EMBRAER S.A.: Notice To The Market

Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) ("Embraer" or the "Company") informs its shareholders and the market that it became aware on this date of the Brazilian Federal Government's decision to unilaterally reduce by 25% the total value of Contracts 002/DCTA-COPAC/2014 and 10/DCTA-COPAC/2014, signed in 2014 between the Federal Government, Embraer, and one of its subsidiaries ("Contracts"). The Contracts contemplate the supply of 28 KC-390 aircraft by Embraer to the Federal Government.

As soon as it is formally notified by the Federal Government, the Company will seek legal measures relating to the economic and financial rebalancing of the Contracts, as well as evaluating the effects of the reduction of the Contracts on its business and results.

Embraer reinforces its commitment to the KC-390/C-390 Millennium project, the new generation multi-mission aircraft, as well as its belief in the export potential of this product, which brings unique innovations in its category and which has already been acquired by two European nations.

Finally, Embraer reiterates its role as a strategic partner of the Brazilian Air Force in the development and implementation of high added value technological solutions and products, a partnership established for over 50 years.

