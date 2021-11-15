Champion Aerospace Selected S3 as Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Power Solutions

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Aerospace and S3 AeroDefense held an official signing ceremony today at the Dubai Airshow to celebrate and solidify their new agreement. In attendance at the signing from Champion Aerospace was Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Andrew Wall. S3 AeroDefense founders Jeff Wnuk and Sebastien Imbert were present in Dubai, joined by members of the S3 Executive board to celebrate the new partnership. Champion has selected S3 as the exclusive worldwide distributor of their aircraft POWER SOLUTIONS products. This new relationship will allow S3 to leverage their global reach to deliver Champion products to customers around the world.

"S3 AeroDefense is honored and excited to enter into this partnership with Champion Aerospace. Merging Champion's innovation and broad range of product lines with S3's global market presence will provide operators worldwide with value add solutions," said Jeff Wnuk, S3 AeroDefense Founder and Senior Vice President of Operations.

This new agreement includes all military Power Solutions product lines exclusively supporting global operators. Power products include solutions for Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) and Transformer Rectifier Units (TRU) which are used in a variety of military fighter jet and helicopter applications including the UH-60 Blackhawk and F-16 Fighting Falcon, which are key platforms in the S3 suite of services.

"Champion is proud to work with S3 AeroDefense to provide the gold standard in power handling equipment for global operators," said Dan Massett, Champion Aerospace Business Unit Manager – Piston & Power. "We look forward to supporting customers unique demands with proven equipment. If a customer is developing a new platform or upgrading existing equipment, Champion and S3 have the capability and drive to generate solutions."

Champion Aerospace's engineering and design teams are constantly producing industry leading innovations and technological advancements. Over the past century, Champion Aerospace has earned a global reputation for high quality and performance-proven aviation solutions. Their dedication to product excellence aligns well with S3's mission to provide worldwide customers the best solutions for prolonged component life and reduce maintenance time and cost, all while adding the assurance of safety.

About S3 AeroDefense:

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, S3 AeroDefense is a recognized Worldwide leader in providing aircraft spares, component repair services and supply chain solutions to Military Aircraft Operators. Since its inception in 2005, S3 has been focused on quality, innovation and dedication to exceptional customer support. With a focus on OEM strategic distribution, S3 is the trusted solution provider to Customers and OEMs.

About Champion Aerospace LLC:

Champion Aerospace LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Transdigm Group, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of aircraft ignition system technology and airfame power solutions for use on nearly all commercial, piston and military aircraft in service today.

