December 8 AMSC Virtual Event on Additive Manufacturing Standardization to Highlight Inspection/Monitoring to Meet Regulatory Requirements

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open (register here) for a December 8 America Makes and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) virtual event on Inspection/Monitoring to Meet Regulatory Requirements: Additive Manufacturing (AM) Standardization. A draft agenda is also available, with the program featuring a morning session on applied research, industry standards, guidance documents, and/or conformance programs, especially for in-situ process monitoring or nondestructive evaluation (NDE), to meet regulatory requirements of additively manufactured parts. An afternoon panel discussion will focus on issues or gaps that exist related to inspection/ monitoring (in-situ or NDE) to facilitate certification of AM parts. Attendee advance registration is required by December 3. Speakers will be registered automatically.

The December 8 meeting is the latest in a series of events hosted by the America Makes and ANSI Additive Manufacturing Standardization Collaborative (AMSC) to further develop and refine the AMSC Standardization Roadmap for Additive Manufacturing, last published in June 2018. The AMSC was established in 2016 to coordinate and accelerate the development of standards and specifications needed to grow the additive manufacturing industry. The group continues to track work by standards developing organizations and others to address the recommendations identified in the roadmap.

"We are pleased to bring together a dynamic group of subject matter experts to talk about cutting edge research and standardization activity for additive manufacturing in different sectors," said America Makes technology director, Brandon Ribic.

"Together with our partner, America Makes, ANSI has been leveraging the virtual event format to present the latest developments in additive manufacturing standardization and R&D. We look forward to another informative dialogue," said ANSI president and CEO S. Joe Bhatia.

For more information, visit www.ansi.org/amsc or contact Jim McCabe, senior director, standards facilitation, ANSI (jmccabe@ansi.org; 212-642-8921).

About America Makes

America Makes is the nation's leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing technology and education. America Makes members from industry, academia, government, workforce and economic development organizations work together to accelerate the adoption of AM and the nation's global manufacturing competitiveness. Founded in 2012 as the Department of Defense's manufacturing innovation institute for AM and first of the Manufacturing USA network, America Makes is based in Youngstown, Ohio and managed by the not-for-profit National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM). Visit www.americamakes.us to learn more.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

