Business Executive & Civic Leader, Craig Greiwe, Enters into the 2022 Los Angeles Mayoral Race

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local business executive, civic leader, and Chief Strategy Officer of Rogers & Cowan/PMK, Craig Greiwe, is proud to announce today that he is jumping into the fight to become the next Mayor of Los Angeles. Running as an independent, Greiwe's four-pronged campaign is based on real plans to address homelessness, public safety, housing affordability, and corruption to revive LA into a prosperous and safe city for all Angelenos.

Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Craig Greiwe

Greiwe pledges to break the cycle of broken leadership in LA. In just four years, he seeks to rebuild the city from the ground up with a series of ambitious programs, all without raising taxes.

"LA can and should be a city that works for all of its people, instead of at their expense," said Greiwe. "I have a real plan to once again create a city we can all dream in. A city that empowers and lifts people up. The question is not how to solve LA's problems, it's who. Us Angelenos know that we cannot trust the people who created our problems to also be the people who solve them."

Greiwe aims to approach issues with a different political bent than the leading candidates in the race. He is focused on policy over party and real, proven solutions. His pledge to tackle the city's problems includes results-oriented policies to prevent new homelessness and end the crisis on the streets of LA through comprehensive solutions of both housing and care. Greiwe also calls for a more aggressive approach to immediate and transitional supportive housing, as well as real-time data, on top of reform to the years-long and delayed push for overpriced permanent supportive housing units.

On affordability, if elected as Mayor of LA, Greiwe pledges to build 400,000 new homes, including 200,000 dedicated affordable units, without changing the character of a single historic neighborhood. Simultaneously, he promises to bring rents down and save communities at the same time. Greiwe also brings forward real plans to end corruption in LA and bring down crime.

Greiwe grew up in poverty, experiencing first hand the struggles of food and housing insecurity. As a first-generation graduate from the University of Southern California and Columbia Law School, Greiwe climbed the ladder in the field of business strategy and marketing, eventually garnering the role of Chief Strategy Officer of Rogers & Cowan/PMK. To date, he has spent much of his career working in business, media, and entertainment, creating strategies and programs that have saved thousands of small businesses and helped tens of thousands of people.

In the last year, Greiwe launched the nonprofit, Rise Together LA, the fastest-growing grassroots movement in LA. The organization brings everyday Angelenos together to advocate for practical, common sense solutions to the complex problems in LA, driving concrete change. After seeing only career politicians emerge as leading candidates, Greiwe decided to step away from Rise Together and run for Mayor of LA.

Future plans from the campaign include policies for business and innovation, job creation, working families, infrastructure, and climate change. For more information, visit www.craigformayor.com or follow @CraigforMayorLA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok.

About Craig Greiwe

Los Angeles business executive and civic leader, Craig Greiwe, is a thought leader in the fields of business strategy and marketing. As a first-generation graduate from the University of Southern California and Columbia Law School, Greiwe climbed the ladder in his respective fields and garnered the role of Chief Strategy Officer of Rogers & Cowan/PMK. In this position, Greiwe leads efforts in content marketing, digital, social media, research, insights, and analytics for world-class client organizations. He is known for building the agency's groundbreaking Strategy & Transformation practice and merging traditional business consulting with marketing and brand leadership in cutting-edge ways. Along with his estimable list of professional accomplishments, Greiwe is emphatically focused on social good. He has sat on the board of several nonprofits, including Christopher Street West and the American Dance Movement, and recently launched the nonprofit, Rise Together LA, the fastest-growing grassroots movement in Los Angeles.

