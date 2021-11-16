JennAir and World-Renowned Interior Designer Kelly Wearstler Reveal New Kitchen Concept Featuring Brand's Limited Edition Smoke & Brass Range Concept showcases the artistry and industry disrupting design behind JennAir ® appliances highlighting that the future of luxury is truly personal

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JennAir, the luxury kitchen appliance brand known for pushing the industry forward through its progressive design, has collaborated with interior design trailblazer Kelly Wearstler to create a truly custom kitchen concept with the new modern luxury consumer top of mind. Internationally celebrated for approaching interior design as a form of storytelling to create vibrant interiors, Wearstler used the soulful aesthetics of the brand's limited edition professional-style range, Smoke & Brass, as inspiration for virtual kitchen concept's design.

"I approach each project with the same process of exploration. Every new design is an invitation to embark on an unexpected journey, pushing the boundaries of design to create spaces that reflect a client's personality and lifestyle," said Wearstler, Interior Designer and Entrepreneur. "JennAir masterfully blurs the line between functional appliances and art. Their luxury appliances allow designers to create spaces that are uniquely personal without sacrificing function."

Pulling from the one-of-a-kind design of the Smoke & Brass range, blackened bronze and burnished brass-inspired finishes reverberate throughout the space. Wearstler pulled the range's artful balance of light and dark into the kitchen's design through natural stone and wood in grey and desaturated green hues to accentuate the kitchen's metal cabinets. Making the JennAir® Range the kitchen's focal point from every angle, her approach to luxury interior design tells the visual story that JennAir statement pieces were meant to be designed for and around.

"At JennAir, we design our products so that visionaries like Kelly Wearstler can design outside the lines, bringing any vision of luxury to life, " said Chelsey Whitehead, Product and Brand Marketing Director for JennAir. "Collaborating with someone as revered in the design industry as Kelly allows us to showcase further that our limited edition statement pieces give designers the ability to create unique, luxurious, and ownable spaces. Kelly's design captured the artistic elements of the Smoke & Brass to truly present it as a piece of art."

Referred to as the heart of the JennAir rebellious soul, the Smoke & Brass limited edition statement piece is a 48-inch professional-style range that features an artistically applied smoke color finish with warm undertones, liquid bronze and opaque smoke that create depth on a traditionally bright, polished surface. Only 50 Smoke & Brass Professional-Style Ranges exist and are available by referral only. Because no Smoke & Brass range is the same, each one features an etched production number signifying its origin. Continuing to showcase that the future of luxury is truly personal, the design also features the JennAir® Column refrigerator. Known for its striking Obsidian Black interior and solid glass metal materials illuminated by touch controls, this refrigerator breaks the design mold with up to 250 configurations available – allowing designers to create spaces tastemakers can genuinely call their own.

Those interested in seeing the kitchen and learning more about the JennAir®products featured can visit JennAir.com or immerse themselves in the JennAir experience by visiting a showroom near them.

