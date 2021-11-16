LG Honored With 24 Innovation Awards Ahead Of CES 2022 Various Products from LG Recognized for Contributing to Innovation, Including OLED TVs, Home Appliances and B2B Products

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has been recognized once again for its innovations in technology and design with a total of 24 CES Innovation Award titles leading up to the largest industry trade show in January.

Every year the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) selects the most innovative products among those being unveiled at the organization's trade show. For CES 2022, Innovation Award recognitions were extended to the most advanced and unique products among LG's portfolio for the coming year. Most notably, this is the 10th consecutive year LG OLED TV has been recognized with a CES Innovation Award, a testament to the advanced technology behind LG's industry-leading home entertainment product.

LG also received recognition for innovations in its home appliance division, including LG InstaView® French-Door Refrigerator Objet Collection, LG tiiun, a new concept in indoor gardening, and LG PuriCare Air Purifier Pet, which features a Multi-Filtration System with Photocatalytic Deodorization Filter along with a HEPA filter to capture harmful gases, odors, dust and other allergen-causing particles. LG One: Quick from LG's B2B IT division also caught the judges' attention for its unique video conferencing solution at a time when remote working has become the norm.

The full list of LG's CES 2022 Innovation Award recipients will be announced in conjunction with LG's press conference scheduled on January 4, 2022, ahead of CES 2022 taking place January 5-8, 2022.

