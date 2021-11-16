Passenger traffic more than doubled at Ontario International Airport in October - to 98% of pre-pandemic level

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of air passengers who traveled through Ontario International Airport (ONT) more than doubled in October from the year before, and reached 98% of the passenger level in October 2019 as the gateway airport continued its impressive pandemic recovery.

Passenger volumes at Ontario International Airport continued to push toward pre-pandemic levels in October.

Based on airline data compiled by the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), ONT welcomed more than 494,000 air travelers last month, an increase of 127% compared with October 2020 and just 1.95% less than October 2019.

Domestic travel grew 125% to 481,000 passengers in October while international volume exceeded 13,000, an increase of 215%. When compared with October 2019, domestic travel was 0.27% higher last month while international passenger volume was 46% lower.

From January through October, total passenger volume surpassed 3.5 million, 66% higher than the same period last year. The numbers of domestic and international travelers increased by 68% and 14%, respectively.

Compared with the first 10 months of 2019, total passenger volume was 22% lower. Domestic and international passenger volume decreased by 20% and 63%, respectively.

"The resurgence of air travel in Southern California is most evident at Ontario International which is experiencing the quickest pandemic recovery among airports its size and larger," said Curt Hagman, an OIAA commissioner and chair of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. "As demand for domestic air travel grows, airlines and air passengers are showing their confidence in our ability to provide an aviation environment that is safe and secure and a customer experience that is world class."

Passenger

Totals

Oct.

2021

Oct.

2020

Change

YTD

2021

YTD

2020

Change

Domestic

481,635

213,773

125.30%

3,461,661

2,054,737

68.5%

International

13,092

4,149

215.55%

92,278

80,485

14.7%

Total

494,727

217,922

127.02%

3,553,939

2,135,222

66.4%

Passenger

Totals

Oct.

2021

Oct.

2019

Change

YTD

2021

YTD

2019

Change

Domestic

481,635

480,318

0.27%

3,461,661

4,319,183

-19.9%

International

13,092

24,232

-45.97%

92,278

248,121

-62.8%

Total

494,727

504,550

-1.95%

3,553,939

4,567,304

-22.2%

Shipments of air cargo, commercial freight and mail combined, declined 11.49% in October to 72,901 tons from 82,363 tons in the same month last year. Compared with October 2019, however, October tonnage was more than 7% higher.

On a year-to-date basis, air cargo decreased 4.4% compared to 2020, but increased 14.7% compared with 2019.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

Oct.

2021

Oct.

2020

Change

YTD

2021

YTD

2020

Change

Freight

67,862

79,549

-14.69%

677,814

731,359

-7.3%

Mail

5,039

2,814

79.10%

39,465

18,594

112.2%

Total

72,901

82,363

-11.49%

717,279

749,952

-4.4%

Air cargo

(tonnage)

Oct.

2021

Oct.

2019

Change

YTD

2021

YTD

2019

Change

Freight

67,862

66,436

2.15%

677,814

605,498

11.9%

Mail

5,039

1,557

223.56%

39,465

19,778

99.5%

Total

72,901

67,994

7.22%

717,279

625,276

14.7%

"Ontario International continues to prove itself as an efficient, low-cost aviation gateway with first-rate facilities, not to mention strong community support. Our airport is a public treasure for the City of Ontario, San Bernardino County and the Inland Empire at large," Hagman said.

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram 

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

