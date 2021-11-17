Black Rock Coffee Bar Reaches a Key Milestone as it Opens its 100th Store in the U.S. Chandler, Arizona is the site of store #100 for the popular Oregon-based coffee chain

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the popular Oregon-based boutique coffee chain that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful drinks, celebrates a momentous occasion with the opening of its 100th store in the U.S. in Chandler, Arizona.

Black Rock's 100th Store In Chandler, Arizona

Located in the heart of downtown Chandler at the intersection of South Arizona Avenue and E. Frye Road, the 2000 square-foot Black Rock store is scheduled to open on Friday, November 19, 2021. The boutique coffee chain will celebrate its grand opening by offering all customers free 16 oz drinks all day at this location. This opening in Chandler brings the number of Black Rock locations to 22 in the state of Arizona.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.

"I attribute this significant milestone for us to two things: Number one is we were founded on our three principles – and that's coffee, community and connection. Number two is we are guided by what we call the 4 G's – Grit, Growth, Grace and Gratitude," said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "These two things serve as the foundation of Black Rock and I want to thank every single employee for their contributions and hard work. We wouldn't be here without our wonderful baristas and customers across the country."

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills. Each new location will employ approximately 20 team members. Interested candidates can apply for employment @blackrockaz on Instagram.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

