CoreMedia Welcomes Auromita Bhadra as Vice President, Product Management Software industry veteran hired to drive CoreMedia's product vision and deliver the highest business value for enterprise customers in the DXP market

ARLINGTON, Va. and HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, developer of the agile content management and digital experience platform CoreMedia Content Cloud, today announced the appointment of Auromita Bhadra as the company's new Vice President of Product Management. Bhadra has over fifteen years of experience in the software industry that spans across eCommerce, cybersecurity, production management, e-learning, financial solutions, and key strategy initiatives.

"I joined CoreMedia based on the strength of its technology, the vision of its leadership, and the integrity of its company culture," said Bhadra. "It's a forward-looking and motivating environment and I'm looking forward to helping CoreMedia to evolve and implement a bold product vision."

In this role, Bhadra will strategically guide the development of the company's key offerings, oversee the global product management team, and advance the Company's position as a technology leader in composable digital experience management platforms (DXP).

"We're excited to welcome Auromita into the CoreMedia family," said CoreMedia CEO, Soeren Stamer. "We have big plans and her passion, intelligence, and commitment to excellence make her the perfect person to guide CoreMedia Content Cloud to the next level of excellence."

Prior to joining CoreMedia, Bhadra served in various product leadership roles at Cobalt, Wayfair, PSI AG, and Adobe, leading key initiatives for customer self-service, eCommerce operations, international expansion, and integrated e-learning solutions respectively. She will apply these skills to lead CoreMedia's efforts in developing, managing, and maintaining the CoreMedia Content Cloud platform. She will also provide leadership and vision to drive product design innovation activities across the global CoreMedia community.

Bhadra holds a master's degree in computer applications from Bangalore University, India and an MBA from the Krannert School of Management, Purdue University, USA.

About CoreMedia

CoreMedia is the digital experience and content management engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Our flagship product, CoreMedia Content Cloud, is a flexible, composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) built on an agile CMS and advanced DAM that enables brands to orchestrate personalized experiences and deliver them to any channel – reliably, efficiently, and at enterprise scale. Marketers, merchandisers, and developers can work collaboratively and efficiently on omnichannel experiences that drive engagement, increase loyalty, improve brand visibility, and boost revenue. Leading global B2C companies (Deckers, Luxottica, PVH Corp, Finnair, T-Mobile) and B2B firms (Claas, Emerson, DMG Mori) create world-class digital experiences powered by CoreMedia. For more information, or to set up a demo, visit us at www.coremedia.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @contentcloud, or read our blog at blog.coremedia.com.

