Cybersecurity Expert Joseph Steinberg Joins Sepio Systems' Advisory Board

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio Systems , the leader in Zero Trust Hardware Access (ZTHA), announced today that cybersecurity expert Joseph Steinberg has joined its advisory board.

Steinberg has led organizations within the cybersecurity industry for nearly 25 years and is a top industry influencer worldwide. He has written books ranging from Cybersecurity for Dummies to the advanced Official (ISC)2® Guide to the CISSP®-ISSMP® CBK® . He is also the inventor of several information-security technologies widely used today; his work is cited in over 500 published patents.

Steinberg remains one of only a few people worldwide to hold the suite of advanced information security certifications CISSP, ISSAP, ISSMP, and CSSLP, reflecting a rare broad and deep industry expertise. He frequently serves as a cybersecurity expert witness, advises businesses and governments on information security matters, and has amassed millions of readers as a regular columnist for Forbes and Inc. magazines. Today, Mr. Steinberg's independent column receives millions of monthly views, making it one of the most widely read in the fields of cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence. His opinions are also frequently cited in books, law journals, security publications, and general interest periodicals.

"So many organizations continue to invest significant amounts of money on information security programs that govern all of their computer systems, yet, at the same time, choose to remain ignorant about the underlying hardware running those same systems, thereby ensuring that they blindly ignore any dangerous vulnerabilities at the hardware level, and effectively build cyber-forts on quicksand," said Steinberg. "Sepio's Zero Trust Hardware approach is a great step forward towards addressing this absurd and dangerous situation about which not only have cybersecurity experts been sounding alarms for years, but which governments around the world now view as a potential national security risk due to the large number of hardware components that their respective nations import from other countries with less than trustworthy governments."

"By continuing to strengthen our advisory board with experts such as Joseph Steinberg, we are ensuring objectivity in meeting our customers' enterprise security requirements," said Yossi Appleboum, CEO and co-founder of Sepio. "We are thrilled to have Joseph as our newest advisory board member. He brings extensive expertise and has been in the industry since cybersecurity first became a business concern."

About Sepio Systems

Founded in 2016 by cybersecurity industry veterans from the Israeli Intelligence community, Sepio HAC-1 is the first hardware access control platform that provides visibility, control, and mitigation to zero trust, insider threat, BYOD, IT, OT and IoT security programs. Sepio's hardware fingerprinting technology discovers all managed, unmanaged and hidden devices that are otherwise invisible to all other security tools. Sepio is a strategic partner of Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurance company, and Merlin Cyber, a leading cybersecurity federal solution provider. Learn more: www.sepio.systems .

Media Contact:

Mark Prindle

Fusion PR

+1 212-651-4200

Mark.Prindle@fusionpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sepio Systems