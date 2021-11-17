Gulf Donates $25,000 To Jordan Boys & Girls Club Of Chelsea

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Oil today announced a $25,000 donation made to the Gerald and Darlene Jordan Boys & Girls Club in Chelsea, Mass. The donation benefits the Club's technology room through upgrades and resources, including Adobe software, new computers, a 3D printer and in-house technology support.

"As a company, we are focused on giving back to the Chelsea community and the other communities in which we operate," said Eric Johnson, president and CEO of Gulf. "Our partnership with the Patriots has allowed us to recognize and act upon a passion we share with the organization for creating and fostering opportunities for our local youth."

The donation was presented to the Jordan Boys & Girls Club by members of the Gulf leadership team at a Gulf-hosted event this September. Devin McCourty, Patriots defensive back, also joined the event and spoke of his support and hosted a Q&A session ranging from football strategy to community involvement from student members in attendance.

"Bridging the digital divide for kids within the Boston area has been an initiative of mine throughout my time in New England. It has been refreshing to work with Gulf as they aim to do their part in helping students gain access to the tools they need," said McCourty.

Approximately 50 Jordan Boys & Girls Club members in the 5th, 6th, and 7th grades were invited to join in the event this September. Along with the Q&A segment, Gulf surprised those in attendance with Gulf and Patriots branded giveaways and photo opportunities with the Patriots mascot and cheerleaders.

"We are incredibly grateful to Gulf for the impactful donation they have gifted us, as well as for providing our members the chance to be a part of such a unique experience," said Kraft Family Executive Director Gina Centrella.

Gulf has donated $75,000 this year in support of youth organizations in the Boston community, including the Red Sox Foundation's RBI program and programs through the American Cancer Society.

About Gulf Oil

Gulf is a Massachusetts-based company fueling consumers through approximately 1,400 Gulf branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company also distributes unbranded products to 1,000 private label locations nationwide. More information can be found at www.gulfoil.com.

