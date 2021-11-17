Infosys Makes New Investment to Prepare American Workforce for Opportunities of Tomorrow; Commits to Providing Salesforce Technology Jobs as Entry into Digital Careers for 500 Job Seekers by 2022

- Launches program leveraging Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform, to train people for roles as Salesforce Certified Administrators and Developers

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a new program to prepare Americans for 21st-century careers in the technology sector. The program will offer 500 job seekers the opportunity to complete a fully digital, online diploma course certified by Salesforce, following an aptitude test that matches them with available entry-level tech jobs at Infosys. Leveraging Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform, the program will train these 500 American workers, free of cost, for roles at Infosys as Salesforce Certified Administrators and Salesforce Industries Developers.

The program, targeting recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges, will help Infosys to create a workforce prepared for the future. The program will also continue to help the company build new pathways for talent to transition from traditional jobs across various industries and workstreams to digital jobs of the future.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said, "At Infosys, we see every day that the relevance of technical skills is short-lived, but technical aptitude is invaluable, when matched with organizational confidence and ability to train individuals in specific skills that make them productive. Getting the right people ready for the right roles can be better achieved by embracing creative new approaches. Infosys' new program leveraging Trailhead for digital skills learning is another investment in this direction that will enable us to expand our hiring to include more people, while creating upward mobility, so more of us can live the American dream."

This comes on the back of several investments that Infosys has already made in training and reskilling the American workforce, including the Reskill and Restart initiative launched last year to fulfill employment needs in the country following COVID-19.

Amy Regan Morehouse, Senior Vice President, Trailhead Academy GTM, said, "In today's digital-first world, it's critical that companies invest in workforce development programs that provide new learning opportunities for both employees and for anyone looking to learn in-demand tech skills. Companies like Infosys are leading the way to pave new pathways for digital skills education, and we're excited to power their reskilling efforts with Trailhead and bring new jobs to the Salesforce ecosystem."

Infosys is proud to be part of the Salesforce Talent Alliance, an initiative that empowers partners to bring new and diverse pipelines of Salesforce-certified talent into the Salesforce ecosystem. Infosys participates in numerous Salesforce talent programs, such as Pathfinder, Salesforce Military, and the Salesforce Fellowship Program, Hiring our Heroes.

About Trailhead

Trailhead is Salesforce's free online learning platform that allows people to learn from anywhere and earn globally recognized credentials that help them land and excel in roles across the Salesforce ecosystem. Since launching in 2014, Trailhead has helped nearly 3.7 million people learn in-demand skills for the future of work.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

