MedTrials and Mednet Extend Long-Standing Alliance

MINNEAPOLIS and DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mednet, a provider of eClinical solutions for the global life sciences community and MedTrials, a contract research organization (CRO) providing a wide-range of specialized clinical research services, announced they are extending their long-term partnership. Mednet will continue to provide MedTrials with concierge-level account management and service delivery along with advanced training and mentoring in addition to broad access to iMednet, its comprehensive clinical data management platform. The expanded partnership is part of the Mednet Value Program (MVP), designed to enable clinical research partners to fully optimize its comprehensive cloud-based capabilities to accelerate clinical development.

MedNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/MedNet)

"This new agreement extends our commitment and will continue to provide our clients with highly flexible and competitive capabilities that easily adapt to their evolving needs," said Dan Schmincke, senior director sales and marketing, MedTrials.

Clinical trials are becoming increasingly complex, and there is a growing trend toward hybrid and decentralized trials designs. At the same time, research teams continue to face increasing pressure to build and execute studies as quickly and cost efficiently as possible. In a rapidly changing industry, sponsors and other research organizations need flexible, easy-to-use eClinical solutions to effectively address these demands.

"The emergence of decentralized trial designs along with a growing number of data sources are creating a rapid transformation in clinical trials and study protocols are becoming increasingly complex," said Kathy Labowitz, vice president of informatics, MedTrials. "For several years, we've leveraged Mednet's highly flexible and comprehensive platform and with our experienced teams this enables us to adapt to the evolving demands of clinical research."

The MedTrials and Mednet partnership provides study sponsors with a broad range of clinical trials services including clinical trials consulting, project management and monitoring, data management, biostatistics, auditing and industry-specific training, coupled with a highly flexible and efficient technology platform designed to adapt to a variety of study protocols and types. Together, the broad range of services, expertise and comprehensive technology increase the speed of study design, build and execution, while enabling research teams to swiftly adapt to emerging study designs and requirements.

"We value our long-term partnership with MedTrials, and we're thrilled to extend our agreement to continue to deliver exceptional value to their customers through the Mednet Value Program," said Scott Robertson, vice president of sales, global partnerships, Mednet. "MedTrials' experienced and talented team brings value to all facets of the clinical research process, and they've developed technology and business process efficiencies to ensure projects are completed on time and within budget. Through our ongoing partnership and flexible technology solutions, MedTrials is able to further leverage their expertise to accelerate clinical development while helping life sciences sponsors easily adapt to new opportunities, emerging demands and evolving requirements in the clinical research industry."

To learn more about the MedTrials and Mednet partnership, contact us.

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's flexible, electronic data capture (EDC)-centric eClinical platform improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond simply EDC, Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while adapting to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit mednetsolutions.com.

About MedTrials

MedTrials, Inc. is a privately-held contract research organization (CRO) with over 28 years of demonstrated clinical trial management expertise. As clinical trial management experts, MedTrials partners with Medical Device, Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies to help develop innovative clinical trial management solutions that satisfy their corporate, regulatory and scientific needs. The hallmark of MedTrials' success is customer satisfaction and MedTrials is known for high quality service. For more information, visit www.medtrials.com.

Contact: Barbara Correll, bcorrell@mednetstudy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mednet