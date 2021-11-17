OpSense upgrades enterprise IoT platform to help retailers and foodservice operators manage freshness and reduce food waste

New dashboard helps operators instantly see if perishable inventory is okay or not okay across the entire enterprise.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpSense, an IoT operational and environmental SaaS monitoring platform, today announced a platform upgrade that makes it possible for operators to manage freshness and reduce food waste. The enterprise dashboard helps operators instantly see if their perishable inventory is okay or not okay. On a single screen users see if there are critical events occurring that may need attention or even action. The dashboard also presents the online status of the critical infrastructure elements so that users know if sensors and gateways are connecting properly. The addition helps operators keep perishable products at the target temperatures reducing lost inventory and food waste.

OpSense is an enterprise-class environmental monitoring platform designed for retailers to manage food safety, inventory, equipment, and facilities. Real-time continuous monitoring is combined with customizable alerts, task management, checklists, and reports for a quick ROI. OpSense helps maximize productivity across operations, facilities, equipment, and workforce management for a 360-degree view of all locations. (PRNewsfoto/OpSense)

"With OpSense, it's almost impossible to miss a problem."

As supply chain issues continue to threaten food availability, it is even more important for foodservice providers to keep their perishable inventory fresh longer. The FDA's New Era of Smarter Food Safety encourages the use of technology to "create a safer, more digital, and traceable food system." OpSense provides operators with the digital tools to do this. Additional benefits include:

Data ownership that proves freshness for regulatory compliance

Savings on equipment maintenance and repair

Simple user interface designed for busy people

"Freshness is a differentiator for all of our customers. Some are even including 'Fresh' in their advertising, so we knew it was important to highlight our tools that measure and manage freshness." commented Stu Gavurin, CEO, OpSense.

A Piggly Wiggly Owner remarked, "With OpSense, it's almost impossible to miss a problem. It's so easy to use and I'm one hundred percent satisfied with the program."

For more information about OpSense visit: www.opsense.com

About OpSense

OpSense is an enterprise environmental monitoring platform purpose built for supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, hospitality and food producers to manage perishable inventory, refrigeration equipment, food safety, and facilities. Real-time continuous monitoring is combined with customizable alerts, task management, checklists, and reports for a quick ROI. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions, energy usage and more, maximizing productivity across operations, facilities, equipment, and the workforce for a 360-degree view of all locations. OpSense is built by Mission Data , leading digital product developers for retail and food businesses since 1996. For more details: www.OpSense.com

