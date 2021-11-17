T. Rowe Price's Inaugural U.S. Retirement Market Outlook Examines the 2022 Retirement Landscape Experts discuss closing a widening retirement savings gap, improving financial wellness, and ways to approach a changing market environment through insights and research at press briefing event

BALTIMORE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price held its inaugural U.S. Retirement Market Outlook press briefing yesterday, offering research-based insights on major themes expected to shape the retirement landscape in 2022. Amid recent significant global events like the pandemic and its impact on the market, a select group of the firm's experts shared their perspectives on key topics, including the widening retirement savings gap, trends in prioritizing financial wellness, and the current investment market environment.

Hosted virtually, the panel discussion included commentary from Joshua Dietch, group manager of Retirement Thought Leadership; Michael Doshier, senior retirement strategist; Lorie Latham, senior defined contribution strategist; Wyatt Lee, head of Target Date Strategies; and Rachel Weker, senior retirement manager. The event was hosted by Michael Davis, who is head of institutional defined contribution specialists and former deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Labor.

Specifically, the panel discussed:

Retirement plan access and adequacy: The ways in which legislators, regulators and employers are responding to the widening retirement savings gap – now an estimated $4 trillion – that continues to play a significant role in shaping the retirement landscape.

Financial wellness: How financial wellness programs serve as a critical solution to redefining the path to and through retirement and helping workers and retirees meet their goals – especially given heightened recognition that competing savings needs and debt are significant barriers to successful retirement outcomes.

The investment landscape: Ways retirees and people saving for retirement could consider adjusting and planning for their saving and spending, notably in an environment where capital markets appear poised to enter a new era of lower expected returns.

"With more than two-thirds of our managed money in retirement, T. Rowe Price has been helping investors plan and save for the retirement they envision for more than 80 years," said Robert Higginbotham, head of global distribution. "Our research shows that many savers are grappling with connecting the dots between the actions they take today and how those actions will affect future retirement outcomes. As retirement savers, employers, and advisors navigate a notably changing environment, our first-ever U.S. Retirement Market Outlook employs the firm's recognized retirement expertise, research, and perspectives in investing excellence to deliver insights on emerging trends and their impacts on the retirement landscape."

Click here for a detailed account of the insights and research shared at the 2022 U.S. Retirement Market Outlook press briefing.

