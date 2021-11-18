Construction Milestone reached for dairy industry

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Substantial completion of the addition for the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW-Madison) has been achieved. As a part of a four-year, $72 million, two-phase project, the completion of the addition marks a significant milestone for the University and the dairy industry.

Substantial completion of the addition for the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW-Madison) has been achieved. As a part of a four-year, $72 million, two-phase project, the completion of the addition marks a significant milestone for the University and the dairy industry.

The CDR is known as one of the premier dairy food research centers in the world. With more than 30 researchers and scientists onsite, the CDR focuses on scaling down large-volume manufacturing and exploring functional, flavor and physical properties of cheese, cheese products and other milk components. The CDR significantly benefits the dairy industry, offering specialized training and short courses with over 1,400 industry personnel impacted annually.

The two-phase construction project consists of a new addition to the CDR (Phase I) and Babcock Hall Dairy Plant renovation (Phase II). The $47 million, Phase I expansion gives the program two full floors of research space, training center for dairy industry employees, specialized ripening rooms, space for different styles and types of cheese vats, and ample dry and cold storage space.

Phase II is now underway to modernize the dairy plant, which will add a new ice cream maker, more freezer and cooler space and an improved raw milk processing. Additionally, new piping, pumps and valves will be installed to move milk and milk products more efficiently around the plant. Phase II renovations are scheduled to be completed in Fall 2022.

C.D. Smith Construction, Inc. (C.D. Smith), of Fond du Lac, WI, provided general contracting services to UW-Madison. During Phase I CDR Addition, C.D. Smith self-performed concrete, structural steel, masonry, studs and drywall, and carpentry trades. In Phase II Dairy Renovations, C.D. Smith will self-perform demolition, masonry, concrete, studs and drywall, carpentry and structural steel trades.

C.D. Smith has played a vital role in providing construction services to Wisconsin's dairy manufacturers. Over the last 85 years, C.D. Smith has provided construction services to dozens of iconic dairy producers throughout the state, including Grande Cheese Company, Sartori, Saputo, Sargento Foods, Schreiber Foods, Masters Gallery Foods, Land O'Lakes, Baker Cheese and many others. This extensive knowledge and expertise in dairy manufacturing construction made C.D. Smith a natural choice for the CDR Expansion and Dairy Plant renovations.

C.D. Smith Construction Logo - Two Color (PRNewsfoto/C.D. Smith Construction)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE C.D. Smith Construction