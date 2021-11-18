Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total net revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB1,241.7 million ( US$192.7 million ), an increase of 68.9% from RMB735.0 million in the same period of 2020.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB178.3 million ( US$27.7 million ), compared with RMB334.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss 1 in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB4.7 million ( US$0.7 million ), compared with non-GAAP adjusted net income of RMB145.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") 2 in the third quarter of 2021 reached RMB67.3 billion ( US$10.4 billion ), an increase of 48.8% from RMB45.2 billion in the same period of 2020.

Fulfilled orders 3 in the third quarter of 2021 reached 35.3 million, an increase of 78.4% from 19.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Average shipper MAUs4 in the third quarter of 2021 reached 1.61 million, an increase of 32.2% from 1.22 million in the same period of 2020.

"Our relentless focus on improving logistics for both shippers and truckers and developing our logistics network supported our third quarter performance and empowers our sustainable future growth," said Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of FTA. "Our commitment to innovation and broadening our technological capabilities through in-house R&D remains the cornerstone of our business. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage technology to create an exceptional user experience, and we are confident that FTA will continue to grow and generate long-term value for both users and shareholders."

"Our total net revenues increased by 68.9% year-over-year to RMB1.2 billion, despite multiple headwinds, powered by substantial year-over-year growth in GTV and user engagement," said Mr. Simon Cai, Chief Financial Officer of FTA. "Our solid third quarter 2021 results reflect FTA's leadership in China's fast-growing road transportation industry, where we continue to capitalize on our core strengths in technology and grow on all fronts. We believe our sound financial condition and strong cash position will support our strategic initiatives, strengthen our competitive edge and allow us to explore new opportunities for future growth."

1 Non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) is defined as net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) compensation expense resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares from certain employees in excess of fair value, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (iv) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions, (v) impairment of long-term investment, (vi) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments and (vii) net income from discontinued operations, net of tax. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. 2 GTV or gross transaction value of our platform in a given period is defined as the aggregate freight prices specified by our users for all fulfilled orders on our platform during the period without deducting any commission or service fee charged by us; we make downward adjustments to unreasonably high freight prices specified by users that are apparently due to clerical errors. The GTV of Shengsheng Huitouche, which offers intra-city freight matching, was included in the GTV of our platform since the third quarter of 2021. Shengsheng Huitouche's GTV was not included in the GTV of our platform prior to the third quarter of 2021 because such GTV was immaterial and historical data from Shengsheng Huitouche were not systematically collected and processed. 3 Fulfilled orders on our platform in a given period is defined as all shipping orders matched through our platform during such period but exclude (i) shipping orders that are subsequently cancelled, and (ii) shipping orders for which our users failed to specify any freight prices as there are substantial uncertainties as to whether the shipping orders are fulfilled. The number of fulfilled orders of Shengsheng Huitouche was included in the fulfilled orders on our platform since the third quarter of 2021. The number of fulfilled orders of Shengsheng Huitouche was not included in the fulfilled orders on our platform prior to the third quarter of 2021 because such number was immaterial, and historical data from Shengsheng Huitouche were not systematically collected and processed. 4 Average shipper MAUs in a given period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of shipper MAUs for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period. Shipper MAUs is defined as the number of active shippers on our platform in a given month. The shipper MAUs of Shengsheng Huitouche was included in the shipper MAUs on our platform since the third quarter of 2021. The number of shipper MAUs of Shengsheng Huitouche was not included in the shipper MAUs on our platform prior to the third quarter of 2021 because such number was immaterial, and historical data from Shengsheng Huitouche were not systematically collected and processed.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Revenues (including value added taxes ("VAT") of RMB404.6 million and RMB720.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively). Total net revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB1,241.7 million (US$192.7 million), representing an increase of 68.9% from RMB735.0 million in the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.

Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB1,085.2 million (US$168.4 million), representing an increase of 102.6% from RMB535.6 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from freight brokerage service as well as rapid growth in transaction commissions.

Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB689.2 million ( US$107.0 million ), an increase of 79.1% from RMB384.8 million in the same period of 2020, primarily driven by significant growth in transaction volume, partially offset by a decrease in average fee rate to attract more shippers to our service.

Freight listing service . Revenues from freight listing service in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB213.7 million ( US$33.2 million ), an increase of 49.6% from RMB142.9 million in the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to an increase in total paying members amid increased shipper demand for our services as our business continued to expand.

Transaction commission. Revenues from transaction commissions amounted to RMB182.2 million ( US$28.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 22 times from RMB7.9 million in the same period of 2020, primarily driven by a rapid ramp-up of commissioned GTV penetration.

Value-added services. Revenues from value-added services in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB156.5 million (US$24.3 million), as compared with RMB199.4 million in the same period of 2020, mainly attributable to the reduction of revenue recorded as a result of our strategic customer incentive plans in connection with new monetization initiatives.

Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of refund of VAT of RMB241.9 million and RMB656.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively). Cost of revenues in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB842.1 million (US$130.7 million), compared with RMB349.7 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, net of tax refunds from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of refunds totaled RMB768.9 million, representing an increase of 161.3% from RMB294.2 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to an increase in transaction activities involving our freight brokerage service.

Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB190.6 million (US$29.6 million), compared with RMB139.3 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits expenses driven by an increase in sales and marketing headcount as well as an increase in advertising and marketing expenses related to promotion of new initiatives, partially offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB190.0 million (US$29.5 million), compared with RMB442.6 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses and a decrease in compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value, partially offset by compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB202.9 million (US$31.5 million), compared with RMB115.8 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits expenses driven by higher headcount in research and development personnel, partially offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from Operations. Loss from operations in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB201.7 million (US$31.3 million), compared with RMB341.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income/(Loss)5. Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB81.1 million (US$12.6 million), compared with non-GAAP adjusted operating income of RMB141.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Net Loss. Net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB178.3 million (US$27.7 million), compared with RMB334.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income/(Loss). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million), compared with non-GAAP adjusted net income of RMB145.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS6 and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS7. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB0.17 (US$0.03) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB1.97 in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB0.00 (US$0.00) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with non-GAAP adjusted basic net income per ADS of RMB0.86 and non-GAAP adjusted diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.23 in the same period of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB26.9 billion (US$4.2 billion) in total, compared with RMB18.9 billion as of December 31, 2020.

In the third quarter of 2021, net cash used in operating activities was RMB78.0 million (US$12.1 million).

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB1.24 billion and RMB1.31 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 46.0% to 54.0%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market, operational conditions and the impact of the pending cybersecurity review, recurring COVID-19 related disruptions, extreme weather conditions and production constraints brought by electricity rationing measures in parts of China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

5 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income/(loss) is defined as income/(loss) from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) compensation expense resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares from certain employees in excess of fair value and (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and (iv) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. 6 ADS refers to the American depositary shares, each of which represents 20 Class A ordinary shares. 7 Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted income/(loss) per ADS is net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) compensation expense resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares from certain employees in excess of fair value, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (iv) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions, (v) impairment of long-term investment, (vi) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments and (vii) net income from discontinued operations, net of tax. divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADS, respectively. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 18, 2021 or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the third quarter of 2021.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-6115 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-963-976 Hong Kong: +852-5808-1995 United Kingdom: Singapore: Access Code: 08082389063 800-120-5863 7220260

The replay will be accessible through November 25, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 10161696

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform, connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services including freight listing service, freight brokerage service and online transaction service. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas stations operators. With a mission to make logistics better, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted operating income/(loss), non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss), non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ordinary shareholder and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted operating income/(loss) as income/(loss) from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) compensation expense resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares from certain employees in excess of fair value, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and (iv) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) compensation expense resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares from certain employees in excess of fair value, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (iv) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions, (v) impairment of long-term investment, (vi) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments and (vii) net income from discontinued operations, net of tax. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) compensation expense resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares from certain employees in excess of fair value, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (iv) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions, (v) impairment of long-term investment, (vi) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments and (vii) net income from discontinued operations, net of tax. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares, respectively. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADS, respectively.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of expense that affect its operations. Share-based compensation expense, compensation expense resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares from certain employees in excess of fair value, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions, impairment of long-term investment and tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments have been and may continue to be incurred in its business and are not reflected in the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income/(loss), non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss), non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating income/(loss), net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review FTA's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. FTA's non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: FTA's goal and strategies; FTA's expansion plans; FTA's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in FTA's revenues, costs or expenses; industry landscape of, and trends in, China's road transportation market; competition in FTA's industry; FTA's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; FTA's expectations regarding its relationships with shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants; FTA's ability to protect is systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; PRC laws, regulations, and policies relating to the road transportation market, as well as general regulatory environment in which FTA operates in China; the results of regulatory review and the duration and impact of any regulatory action taken against FTA; the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, extreme weather conditions and production constraints brought by electricity rationing measures; general economic and business condition; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Mao Mao

E-mail: IR@amh-group.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: FTA@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: FTA@thepiacentegroup.com

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)







As of





December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 10,060,391

3,703,230

574,732 Restricted cash – current 86,277

89,863

13,947 Short-term investments 8,731,195

23,065,837

3,579,762 Accounts receivable, net 34,729

62,042

9,629 Amounts due from related parties —

15,000

2,328 Loans receivable, net 1,313,957

1,655,458

256,923 Prepayments and other current assets 456,802

1,104,430

171,405 Total current assets 20,683,351

29,695,860

4,608,726 Restricted cash – non-current 13,500

13,500

2,095 Property and equipment, net 38,984

40,497

6,285 Investments in equity investees 875,205

1,451,662

225,294 Intangible assets, net 491,279

484,441

75,184 Goodwill 2,865,071

2,926,454

454,179 Deferred tax assets 18,966

36,655

5,689 Other non-current assets 147,000

145,477

22,578 Total non-current assets 4,450,005

5,098,686

791,304 TOTAL ASSETS 25,133,356

34,794,546

5,400,030 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT)/EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 23,839

31,237

4,848 Amounts due to related parties 172,779

257,680

39,991 Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts 31,400

—

— Prepaid for freight listing fees and other service fees 319,924

380,367

59,032 Income tax payable 25,924

45,510

7,063 Other tax payable 446,839

437,456

67,892 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 941,642

1,098,154

170,432 Total current liabilities 1,962,347

2,250,404

349,258 Deferred tax liabilities 118,783

117,419

18,223 Total non-current liabilities 118,783

117,419

18,223 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,081,130

2,367,823

367,481 MEZZANINE EQUITY









Convertible redeemable preferred shares 32,846,087

—

— Subscription receivables (1,310,140)

—

— SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT)/EQUITY









Ordinary shares 296

1,394

216 Additional paid-in capital 3,809,060

48,390,698

7,510,119 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,072,307

970,122

150,561 Subscription receivables —

(1,310,140)

(203,331) Accumulated deficit (13,365,806)

(15,699,171)

(2,436,473) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT)/EQUITY (8,484,143)

32,352,903

5,021,092 Non-controlling interests 422

73,820

11,457 TOTAL FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. (DEFICIT)/EQUITY (8,483,721)

32,426,723

5,032,549 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND (DEFICIT)/EQUITY 25,133,356

34,794,546

5,400,030

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)







Three months ended





Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net Revenues (including value added taxes,

























"VAT", of RMB404.6 million and

























RMB720.8 million for the three months

























ended September 30, 2020 and 2021,

























respectively) 734,952

1,118,821

1,241,667

192,704

1,730,466

3,227,642

500,922 Operating expenses:

























Cost of revenues (including VAT net of

























refund of VAT of RMB241.9 million

























and RMB656.7 million for the three

























months ended September 30, 2020

























and 2021, respectively)(1) (349,709)

(626,952)

(842,085)

(130,690)

(917,647)

(1,881,837)

(292,057) Sales and marketing expenses(1) (139,341)

(236,849)

(190,617)

(29,583)

(293,088)

(597,852)

(92,785) General and administrative expenses(1) (442,630)

(2,123,019)

(190,000)

(29,488)

(960,896)

(2,634,995)

(408,945) Research and development expenses(1) (115,766)

(155,081)

(202,892)

(31,488)

(294,392)

(496,020)

(76,981) Provision for loans receivable (33,842)

(23,705)

(21,012)

(3,261)

(84,322)

(73,173)

(11,356) Total operating expenses (1,081,288)

(3,165,606)

(1,446,606)

(224,510)

(2,550,345)

(5,683,877)

(882,124) Other operating income 4,721

6,399

3,213

499

10,474

12,229

1,898 Loss from operations (341,615)

(2,040,386)

(201,726)

(31,307)

(809,405)

(2,444,006)

(379,304) Other income (expense)

























Interest income 51,687

45,152

70,959

11,013

168,429

165,533

25,690 Interest expenses (4,447)

—

—

—

(12,774)

—

— Foreign exchange (loss) gain (10,980)

(11,720)

22

3

(8,516)

(11,557)

(1,794) Investment income —

15,822

2,886

448

—

26,980

4,187 Unrealized gains (loss) from fair value

























changes of trading securities and

























derivative assets 2,800

29,655

(7,512)

(1,166)

3,407

(14,993)

(2,327) Other (expenses) income, net (1,846)

(6,859)

21,036

3,265

(1,566)

15,620

2,424 Impairment loss (22,030)

—

(55,811)

(8,662)

(22,030)

(55,811)

(8,662) Share of loss in equity method investees (4,560)

(1,685)

(1,994)

(309)

(12,157)

(5,251)

(815)



























Total other income 10,624

70,365

29,586

4,592

114,793

120,521

18,703 Net loss before income tax (330,991)

(1,970,021)

(172,140)

(26,715)

(694,612)

(2,323,485)

(360,601) Income tax (expense) benefits (3,316)

11,806

(6,157)

(956)

(707)

(9,983)

(1,549) Net loss from continuing operations (334,307)

(1,958,215)

(178,297)

(27,671)

(695,319)

(2,333,468)

(362,150) Net income from discontinued

























operations, net of tax —

—

—

—

452

—

— Net loss (334,307)

(1,958,215)

(178,297)

(27,671)

(694,867)

(2,333,468)

(362,150) Less: net (loss) income attributable

to non-controlling interests (2)

(227)

125

19

(6)

(103)

(16) Net loss attributable to Full Truck Alliance

























Co. Ltd. (334,305)

(1,957,988)

(178,422)

(27,690)

(694,861)

(2,333,365)

(362,134) Deemed dividend —

248,218

—

—

—

518,432

80,459 Net loss attributable to ordinary

























shareholders (334,305)

(2,206,206)

(178,422)

(27,690)

(694,861)

(2,851,797)

(442,593)

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)







Three months ended







Nine months ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net loss per ordinary share

























Continuing operations (0.10)

(0.37)

(0.01)

0.00

(0.20)

(0.27)

(0.04) Discontinued operations —

—

—

—

0.00

—

— —Basic and diluted (0.10)

(0.37)

(0.01)

0.00

(0.20)

(0.27)

(0.04) Net loss per ADS*

























Continuing operations (1.97)

(7.34)

(0.17)

(0.03)

(4.05)

(5.31)

(0.82) Discontinued operations —

—

—

—

0.00

—

— —Basic and diluted (1.97)

(7.34)

(0.17)

(0.03)

(4.05)

(5.31)

(0.82) Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used in computing net loss per share

























—Basic and diluted 3,399,148,716

6,010,123,217

21,478,107,014

21,478,107,014

3,427,335,084

10,734,647,181

10,734,647,181 Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per ADS

























—Basic and diluted 169,957,436

300,506,161

1,073,905,351

1,073,905,351

171,366,754

536,732,359

536,732,359



























* Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.













































(1) Share-based compensation expenses in operating expenses are as follows:











































Three months ended







Nine months ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 7,624

747

1,383

215

7,624

2,312

359 Sales and marketing expenses 55,498

12,660

9,016

1,399

55,498

47,894

7,433 General and administrative expenses 261,802

1,952,520

58,660

9,104

588,303

2,271,394

352,515 Research and development expenses 34,691

5,119

14,641

2,272

34,691

34,800

5,401 Total 359,615

1,971,046

83,700

12,990

686,116

2,356,400

365,708

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)







Three months ended







Nine months ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Loss from operations (341,615)

(2,040,386)

(201,726)

(31,307)

(809,405)

(2,444,006)

(379,304) Add:

























Share-based compensation expense 359,615

1,971,046

83,700

12,990

686,116

2,356,400

365,708 Compensation cost resulting from

repurchase of ordinary shares in

excess of fair value 112,558

78,478

—

—

119,045

78,478

12,180 Amortization of intangible assets

resulting from business acquisitions 10,550

10,983

11,492

1,784

31,216

33,458

5,193 Compensation cost incurred in relation

to acquisitions —

—

25,419

3,945

—

25,419

3,945 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss) 141,108

20,121

(81,115)

(12,588)

26,972

49,749

7,722

Net loss (334,307)

(1,958,215)

(178,297)

(27,671)

(694,867)

(2,333,468)

(362,150) Add:

























Share-based compensation expense 359,615

1,971,046

83,700

12,990

686,116

2,356,400

365,708 Compensation cost resulting from

repurchase of ordinary shares in

excess of fair value 112,558

78,478

—

—

119,045

78,478

12,180 Amortization of intangible assets

resulting from business acquisitions 10,550

10,983

11,492

1,784

31,216

33,458

5,193 Compensation cost incurred in relation

to acquisitions —

—

25,419

3,945

—

25,419

3,945 Impairment of long-term investment —

—

55,811

8,662

—

55,811

8,662 Tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (2,638)

(2,746)

(2,873)

(446)

(7,804)

(8,365)

(1,298) Less:

























Net income from discontinued

operations, net of tax —

—

—

—

452

—

— Non-GAAP adjusted net Income (loss) 145,778

99,546

(4,748)

(736)

133,254

207,733

32,240

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

































Three months ended





Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (334,305)

(2,206,206)

(178,422)

(27,690)

(694,861)

(2,851,797)

(442,593) Add:

























Share-based compensation expense 359,615

1,971,046

83,700

12,990

686,116

2,356,400

365,708 Compensation cost resulting from

repurchase of ordinary shares in

excess of fair value 112,558

78,478

—

—

119,045

78,478

12,180 Amortization of intangible assets

resulting from business acquisitions 10,550

10,983

11,492

1,784

31,216

33,458

5,193 Compensation cost incurred in relation

to acquisitions —

—

25,419

3,945

—

25,419

3,945 Impairment of long-term investment —

—

55,811

8,662

—

55,811

8,662 Tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (2,638)

(2,746)

(2,873)

(446)

(7,804)

(8,365)

(1,298) Less:

























Net income from discontinued

operations, net of tax —

—

—

—

452

—

— Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)

attributable to ordinary shareholders 145,780

(148,445)

(4,873)

(755)

133,260

(310,596)

(48,203)



























Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per

ordinary share

























—Basic 0.04

(0.02)

(0.00)

(0.00)

0.04

(0.03)

(0.00) —Diluted 0.01

(0.02)

(0.00)

(0.00)

0.01

(0.03)

(0.00) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per ADS

























—Basic 0.86

(0.49)

(0.00)

(0.00)

0.78

(0.58)

(0.09) —Diluted 0.23

(0.49)

(0.00)

(0.00)

0.21

(0.58)

(0.09) Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used in computing non-GAAP adjusted income

(loss) per share

























—Basic 3,399,148,716

6,010,123,217

21,478,107,014

21,478,107,014

3,427,335,084

10,734,647,181

10,734,647,181 —Diluted[1] 12,545,124,935

6,010,123,217

21,478,107,014

21,478,107,014

12,559,194,777

10,734,647,181

10,734,647,181 Weighted average number of ADS used in

computing non-GAAP adjusted net income

(loss) per ADS

























—Basic 169,957,436

300,506,161

1,073,905,351

1,073,905,351

171,366,754

536,732,359

536,732,359 —Diluted 627,256,247

300,506,161

1,073,905,351

1,073,905,351

627,959,739

536,732,359

536,732,359

[1] Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted non-GAAP adjusted loss per share are adjusted by the potentially

dilutive effects of unvested restricted shares, convertible redeemable preferred shares and ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of outstanding share options.

View original content:

SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.