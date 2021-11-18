Lucid Green Partners with Pacific Stone

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Green today announced a partnership with Pacific Stone, recognized by Weedmaps, LeafLink and Treez as a best selling flower brand in California. The Lucid Green/Pacific Stone partnership means that cannabis retailers can provide their customers with recognized leading cannabis products while saving between 20-30 person hours/week per store associated with inventory management. The result - higher profit margins due to more efficient truck to shelf processing as well as richer inventory data being made available to all stakeholders.

"Lucid Green is fast becoming the intelligent 'universal product code' (UPC) for the cannabis industry. LucidIDs allow two-way transfer of data at every stop in the cannabis product life cycle. Our partnership with PacStone means cannabis retailers will be carrying premium products with an embedded technology that drives increased margins," says Larry Levy, Co-Founder and CEO, Lucid Green Inc. "We are thrilled to partner with PacStone as their reputation of being one of the top cannabis producers in California, is helping to create a standardization of LucidIDs as the intelligent UPC (universal product code) for the cannabis industry. Ultimately, cannabis consumers and retailers will experience the greatest value from this partnership."

"Pacific Stone is committed to providing cannabis retailers the absolute best products with the best innovation to drive their success. We at PacStone recognize the leading edge technology Lucid Green is providing with LucidIDs and think every cannabis producer should be adopting their platform ," says Skip Motsenbocker, CEO at Pacific Stone. "Our partnership with Lucid Green means that cannabis retailers will get the best wholesale cannabis products coupled with a solution that optimizes their margins. In addition, Pacific Stone will benefit from using Lucid Green's platform for innovative loyalty programs that ultimately allow us to communicate directly with our customers."

About Lucid Green: Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides retailers and distributors a touchless inventory management solution – increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and provides brands with a channel to connect directly with consumers. For more information, please visit https://lucidgreen.io .

About Pacific Stone: Pacific Stone was founded in 2015 as a labor of love by friends and family from the 805 who were passionate about growing clean, consistent and affordable cannabis for California. They are cannabis cultivators and sixth-generation Dutch greenhouse growers who built the coastal indoor greenhouses they cultivate in. They only sell what their team grows, cures and packs to bring you farm-direct cannabis at the best price, year-round: Single Source. Family owned and operated. Indoor-greenhouse cannabis. California's best-selling flower.. Learn more: https://pacificstonebrand.com/ .

