Prager Creative Wins 11 Marketing Awards For Work In Financial And Healthcare Sectors

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prager Creative has been honored with multiple awards from highly influential organizations for campaigns across print, digital, television, and outdoor media in the healthcare and financial sectors.

Prager Creative works directly with clients to guide their brand to the top, without any of the excess baggage. They focus on strategy first, push for greater return on every initiative, and provide skilled insight from ideation through production. Services include: Creative Strategy & Execution, Media Planning & Buying, Outdoor, Digital Development, Mobile, Print, TV/Video, Radio and Direct Mail.

As a full-service marketing agency, Prager Creative looks beyond the usual to create campaigns that get quantifiable results. Their recent awards include:

AVA Digital Awards: The AVA Digital Awards judge over 2,500 entries annually. On average, 19% of entries receive Gold Awards and 16% receive Platinum. Pager Creative received one Platinum for the Community Financial Credit Union "One Step Ahead" Campaign and one Gold for an NSPC Brain & Spine Surgery patient interview.

CUNA Diamond Awards: Prager Creative won two Best In Category distinctions at the CUNA Diamond Awards. Out of 1,278 entries, only 86 received Best In Category. Prager Creative's "Focus On The Future" Campaign for Liberty Savings won in two categories: Complete Campaign and Outdoor for credit unions $100 million in assets and above.

Davey Awards: The Davey Awards celebrate outstanding work from smaller creative agencies. Prager Creative received a Silver Award for the Liberty Savings "Focus On The Future" Campaign.

MarCom Awards: The MarCom Awards receive an estimated 6,000 entries annually. Only 20% earn Gold recognition, while 15% receive Platinum. Prager Creative received one Platinum Award for the WyHy Federal Credit Union "Future-Proof Mortgage" Campaign and four Gold Awards: two for the Liberty Savings "Focus On The Future" Campaign, one for the Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology "You Deserve Better" Campaign, and one for the Community Financial "Three For Free" Premier Checking Campaign.

MIC Awards: The MIC Awards offer top honors to less than 20% of entries. The Liberty Savings "Focus On The Future" Campaign received Best In Category for Best Complete Marketing Campaign.

"We are passionate about helping organizations of all sizes find that singular insight that places them above the competition," said Ben Prager, Creative Director & Founder of Prager Creative. "These awards are a direct result of meaningful client relationships. Seeing where we can take a brand with ambitious client partners beside us is truly exciting."

Prager Creative is a full-service marketing, branding and advertising agency based in NYC. They are a recognized industry leader known for their poignant insights across multiple market sectors. To learn more about Prager Creative visit their website here.

Contact: Ben Prager

Phone: 917.714.9293

Email: info@pragercreative.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prager Creative