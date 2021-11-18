Revolution Capital Opens New Office in Kansas Increasing Market Presence in America's Mid-West

Expansion further contributes to Revolution's position as unrivalled market leader in factoring.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Revolution Capital, the leading provider of factoring & cash-flow financing in Canada and the United States is continuing its strategic growth strategy by opening a new office in Kansas to service the American Mid-West.

The office will be headed by Davinder Singh, formerly of Compass Funding Solutions, who specializes in customized factoring solutions for the transportation industry and brings with him a stellar reputation and strong contacts within that field throughout the Mid-West United States.

"I love to a be a part of a winning team, so I'm thrilled to be joining Revolution Capital, the market leader in factoring," said Singh. "Their growth strategy and expansion plans were particularly appealing, and combined with my extensive background and connections within the industry I knew I could further contribute to the company's already outstanding success."

The Kansas office located at Commerce Plaza, 7300 West 110th Street, 7th Floor, Overland Park, Kansas, opened its doors on November 1st, 2021.

"Choosing Davinder to run the Kansas office was not a difficult decision as he brings with him an expertise and commitment to customer service that aligns with Revolution Capital," said Loren Shifrin, CEO of Revolution Capital "This new office is a part of our overall growth strategy and commitment to expanding our footprint in the United States. Davinder will play a key role in allowing us to continue to outperform our ambitious growth projections and in the establishment of Revolution Capital as the leading choice for factoring and cashflow solutions for our Mid-Western client base."

Singh and Shifrin will work closely together as they continue to build their portfolio and widen their North American reach.

ABOUT REVOLUTION CAPITAL

Revolution Capital is a financial factoring and asset-based lending company based in Woodbridge, ON and a leader in both the Canadian & U.S. factoring industries. They are providers of trustworthy, transparent, and reliable cashflow solutions that provide clients with financial stability and opportunities for growth. For more information, visit https://revinc.com/

