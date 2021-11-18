Subspace Introduces Dedicated Private Network To Enable The Metaverse

Network-as-a-service provides developers a modern foundation for real-time experiences

Subspace is live today with a new internet built for the real-time world we live in; the metaverse is coming.

This network-as-a-service (NaaS) enables companies to create experiences that surpass those limited by latency and other issues with the existing internet, particularly the real-time video and audio experiences that are at the forefront of modern communication and metaverse enablement. With COVID-19 revealing digital communication issues worldwide, Subspace's network is a readymade solution for a multitude of industries where "right now" demand will only increase - gaming, telemedicine, financial markets, online betting, and more - and for the onset of the metaverse.

CEO and founder Bayan Towfiq started Subspace in 2018; today, the company has 400 million users on its network. The company quickly helped gaming partners reduce lag, reach a larger audience, and increase security before realizing they'd effectively built a parallel internet that puts high-traffic applications on their own network, ensuring the fastest and most stable path for instant experiences.

Shahin Farshchi, partner at Lux Capital and a member of Subspace's board, sees the company at the forefront of the need for real-time applications.

"We're in a new phase today with real-time applications,," Farshchi says. "And to go beyond that, to realize the Metaverse, there needs to be availability of real-time applications through technologies and products such as Subspace. The world now requires a new kind of internet built for instant experience and connectivity."

Towfiq agrees and says that the demand for instant experiences is growing across industries. "We offer the only solution for contact center and BPO markets, voice/video chat in CX and UCaaS and CPaaS spaces. Research shows that the demand for a reliable, stable, and fast real-time network will explode over the next few years, particularly as we move to an increasingly metaverse world. Those who aren't looking for solutions today will be left behind."

While the average 20 millisecond delay doesn't impact tasks like the arrival of an email, every fraction of a second counts for the internet globally. Subspace's network pulls gaming traffic off the internet close to users and ensures the fastest and most stable path - and lets existing games and internet applications bring private networking to every internet connected device without changes to code, VPN clients, or on-premise hardware

With the Subspace NaaS platform, developers can build their internet application on Subspace and deploy in a matter of minutes. The below features of the dedicated network used by the enterprise companies are now accessible, self-service, by any application.

PacketAccelerator delivers latency improvements of up to 80% and reduces jitter and packet loss by 99% while eliminating DDoS, all with one simple connection.

SIPteleport provides optimization to deliver high-quality, consistent voice and video streams to users worldwide with no client or server hardware.

GlobalTURN offers edge-to-edge acceleration with DDoS protection without the expense and hassles of multiple TURN servers.

Sam Teller, partner at Valor Equity Partners, says "Subspace is to the network as Akamai was to content delivery and Amazon was to compute. The massive number of real-time applications pushing non-cacheable content can now function for the first time at peak capacity, and the pace and economic efficiency with which Subspace has created one of the world's largest networks is astounding, deploying internet POPs around the world at a cost 100 times less than today's standard."

To see it for yourself, visit Subspace.com for more information or Subspace in 180 Seconds on YouTube.

About Subspace

Launched in 2018, Subspace provides real-time application developers and companies with a NaaS platform to operate, deploy, and scale their applications. Its groundbreaking network infrastructure and services platform provides the lowest latency, most reliable and secure real-time performance on a fully controllable network ready for today's internet applications. On Subspace, customers see the difference, moving toward a world with instant communications and powerful internet connections. The metaverse is coming; Subspace delivers the experience today's real-time users around the world deserve.

