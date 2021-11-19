Bloomberg Adds Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Series Premiering with Latin America Event in Panama in 2022

At the Bloomberg New Economy Forum's closing day in Singapore, Mike Bloomberg shared details on the New Economy community's first event outside of Asia

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies announced the creation of Bloomberg New Economy Gateway, a series of regional events with global audiences, starting with a Latin America event in Panama in spring 2022. Alongside the established flagship Bloomberg New Economy Forum and Bloomberg New Economy Catalyst platforms, this new touchpoint in Latin America continues building toward the objective of greater public and private sector collaboration between East, West, North and South – in both developed and developing economies.



"Panama is an ideal place for the first Bloomberg New Economy convening outside of Asia," said Mike Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies. "Panama has long been a critical link between continents, helping Latin America to bridge north and south - just as our New Economy platform is working to do. We look forward to hosting discussions there with senior business and government leaders that will help shape a more modern global economy."



In collaboration with the Panamanian government, the inaugural Bloomberg New Economy Gateway event in Latin America will bring regional and global leaders together for action on sustainable investments and the future of trade. Its conversation and action will continue to focus on Bloomberg New Economy's five established editorial pillars of cities, finance, trade, public health, and climate.



"Panama is honored to be hosting Bloomberg New Economy Gateway LatAm in 2022," said Laurentino Cortizo, President of the Republic of Panama. "This is an excellent opportunity to help influence and accelerate collaboration between business and government during a critical time for the world."



