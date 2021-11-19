Tens of thousands of donors put their values into action to support more than 6,457 organizations during Minnesota's giving holiday

Give to the Max Day Brings in Record-Breaking $34.3 million for Minnesota Nonprofits and Schools Tens of thousands of donors put their values into action to support more than 6,457 organizations during Minnesota's giving holiday

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of donors joined together during Give to the Max Day yesterday, giving more than $34.3 million to 6,457 organizations as part of the annual giving campaign for Minnesota nonprofits and schools.

This year's giving total exceeded last year's $30.4 million for 6,114 causes, the sixth year in a row in which the previous year's record was broken. Donation volume was high for much of the day. At its peak, organizers at the nonprofit GiveMN recorded as many as 78 donations on their website in just one second. GiveMN is thrilled with the results as it shows a continued focus on supporting the resiliency of nonprofits and schools across Minnesota, many of whom rely on Give to the Max as their biggest fundraiser each year.

"The generosity we saw on display yesterday is crucial for organizations across the state to remain resilient and continue their critical work," said Jake Blumberg, executive director, GiveMN. "Giving is a way for us all to put our values into action. Give to the Max serves as a kickoff to the giving season, and we are grateful Minnesotans continue to generously support the thousands of causes strengthening communities throughout our state."

In addition to the millions donated yesterday, GiveMN awarded more than $100,000 in prize grants to Minnesota organizations every 15 minutes throughout the day by random chance drawings, thanks to our partnership with the Bush Foundation. This year's grand prize Super-Sized Golden Ticket provided a $10,000 boost to Project Legacy, based in Rochester.

Give to the Max Day 2021 saw support from Minnesota and beyond. Donors and organizations represented each of the 87 Minnesota counties and 11 Native nations that share the same geography. Additionally, donations were made from each of the 50 U.S. states and 38 countries across the world. Through giving events like Give to the Max Day and generosity displayed every day of the year, donors have given more than $250 million to nearly 14,000 nonprofits and schools through GiveMN.org.

GiveMN.org is online and available 365 days of the year as a central hub for generosity in Minnesota. Donors may create a free account to set up monthly gifts, set up fundraisers for their favorite causes, and download reports of their giving history. Visit GiveMN.org to learn more.

About GiveMN

GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through GiveMN.org, Minnesota's giving marketplace, and RaiseMN, a fundraising coaching and training program.

Since 2009, more than 700,000 donors have made gifts with ease and enthusiasm through GiveMN.org to make a difference for causes in their communities. Through this online marketplace for generosity and giving events like the annual Give to the Max Day, GiveMN has helped to generate more than $250 million for more than 13,000 nonprofits.

RaiseMN serves Minnesota nonprofits through individualized coaching and programs to transform nonprofit fundraising. Focusing on small- to medium-sized organizations, RaiseMN builds more healthy and sustainable fundraising practices so nonprofits can continue to pursue and expand their mission in their communities.

Launched in 2009 by Minnesota Community Foundation, GiveMN is supported by many generous foundation and corporate partners, contributions from individual donors, and revenue from its programs.

