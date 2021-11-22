Attain Partners and CEO Greg Baroni Named 2021 NVTC Tech 100 Honorees

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management, technology, and compliance consulting firm, and its Founder and Chief Executive Officer Greg Baroni have been named 2021 Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech 100 honorees. The NVTC Tech 100 celebrates the companies and individuals who are driving tech innovation, implementing new solutions for their customers, and leading growth in the Greater Washington region.

Honorees were selected by a panel of independent judges including Keith Kaetzel, partner at KPMG; Sam Maness, managing director, defense and government investment banking at Raymond James & Associates; and John Song, managing director at Baird. The final NVTC Tech 100 Award list is comprised of 64 tech companies, 33 executives, and three emerging leaders—each consistently demonstrating dedication, vision, and innovation. Attain Partners is recognized in both the Company and Executive categories.

"Attain Partners and CEO Greg Baroni are key contributors to making the Greater Washington region a leading tech hub and center of innovation. I am proud to announce that both the company, and Greg for his leadership, are 2021 NVTC Tech 100 honorees," said Jennifer Taylor, President and CEO of NVTC. "Their digital transformation solutions empower organizations with leading-edge technology that improves efficiency, reduces cost, and enhances impact. We recognize their contributions to making our region a vibrant and inclusive place to live, work, and learn," she continued.

Under Baroni's leadership, Attain Partners continues to rapidly expand, serving clients across the public sector, including 100% of Ivy League Institutions, more than 70 of the top 100 U.S. research institutions, and nearly 150 of the nation's leading nonprofit organizations.

"At Attain Partners, we prioritize innovation and are constantly evolving the way we do business to better serve our clients and to attract and grow top talent. Every day, our team strives to change the world, disrupt the status quo, and improve the lives of those we touch," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Partners. "We are honored to be recognized among the 2021 NVTC Tech 100 and look forward to continuing to leverage innovation to help our clients accomplish their important missions," he said.

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management, technology, and compliance consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

