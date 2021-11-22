Coinllectibles™️ To Launch Colligo Series 1

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce that it will be launching Colligo Series 1 on 26 Nov 2021 where Colligo Tokens (COTK) can be accepted for the purchase of Fusion NFTs™️ (FNFTs) offered by Coinllectibles™️.

Coinllectibles™️ is not the issuer of the Colligo Tokens, but will serve as the utility provider of the Colligo Tokens.

Following the successful launch of Colligo Tokens (COTK) on 20 Nov 2021, Colligo Series 1 will launch by way of auction, and will feature 2 exquisite ceramic collectibles which are valued at US$38,800 – US$58,200 collectively:

Gilded Blue-and-White Prunus Vase with Patterns of Chrysanthemums, Waves, Banana Leaves and Lotuses; and Modern Multicolour Vase with Flared Mouth and Figure Design

For the purposes of Colligo Series 1, each COTK will be treated as being worth USD 0.10. Non-COTK holders can also participate in the auction, and Coinllectibles™️ will be accepting BNB, USDT, and credit card for payment in addition to COTK. The auction will be gamified for a uniquely fun experience and more details of this auction will be released in the website shortly.

Commenting on the launch, Benny Phang, Partnerships Director of Coinllectibles™️ said, "Firstly, we would like to congratulate Colligo on the successful launch. We are very excited to be working with Colligo Tokens as the essence of this partnership lies in community building and support towards the international art and collectibles market. For the inaugural Colligo Series launch, the team has curated two rare and refined ceramic collectibles famed for its exquisite craftsmanship. Specifically, the 'Gilded Blue-and-White Prunus Vase' is lavishly embellished with patterns of jewellery and entangled lotus branches which is not commonly seen in other ceramic collectibles. As for the 'Modern Multicolour Vase', the multicolour overglaze porcelain that was used is a distinct technique during the Kangxi reign of the Qing Dynasty. The human figures on this piece feature Westerners, which is reflective of the active trade during the Kangxi reign of the Qing Dynasty as well. We hope the launch of such polished ceramics bodes well and signifies a good start for better things to come in this partnership."

In addition to acquiring FNFTs offered by Coinllectibles™️, Colligo Token holders will also be able to participate in a variety of community engagement activities:

a. Colligo Token holders will be able to participate in periodic mystery drop boxes.

b. Colligo Token holders will be given access to exclusive groups and events.

c. Token holders will be able to use their tokens to vote for:

1) New artists that Coinllectibles™️ will mint Fusion NFTs™️ for.

2) Choice of collectible items that will be minted as Fusion NFTs™️.

3) Choice of chain to mint the FNFTs.

4) Other community driven developments.

Commenting on the partnership, Toby O'Connor, the CEO of Coinllectibles™️ said, "Through the partnership with Colligo, we are able to build an additional channel for collectors to appreciate the quality and value of our Gold Standard Fusion NFTs™️ through the acceptance of Colligo Tokens (COTK) as payment. We share the same vision as Colligo – which is to build and add value to the community in the arts and collectibles space. We look forward to bringing a range of diversity in our initiatives with Colligo to benefit our partners, stakeholders and the community."

More details on Colligo Series 1 launch can be found on https://www.coinllectibles.art/en/new-launch.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of NFT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 8-K filed on September 17, 2021. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG).

COSG is a holding company that through its subsidiaries, operates its physical arts and collectibles business through Coinllectibles Pte Ltd, a Singapore corporation ("Coinllectibles"), pursuant to which it provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional methods as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Coinllectibles initially intends to focus on customers located in Hong Kong and expand throughout Asia.

COSG also operates its financing/money lending business through the 9 subsidiaries of Coinllectibles DeFi Limited, our Hong Kong subsidiaries which are licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance. Through its subsidiaries, COSG primarily provides unsecured personal loan financings to private individuals and also holds a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

