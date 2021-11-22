Diabetes Nonprofit Beyond Type 1 Launches Web Platform in Arabic

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Type 1, a global diabetes nonprofit, announced today the launch of BeyondType1.org in Arabic, making critical diabetes resources available to Arabic speakers. Diabetes information, stories, and news are now available in Arabic at ar.beyondtype1.org .

In addition to translating relevant content from Beyond Type 1's existing library, the new website will house both personal stories and resources for people living with Type 1 diabetes. The content will be created for and by the Arabic-speaking diabetes community. All of the content currently on the website has been proofread by Dr. Nancy Samir Elbarbary, M.D., Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt.

"All people with diabetes should have access to the latest information and tools to help live beyond the diagnosis. Language should never be a barrier that keeps individuals from accessing these resources," said Mariana Gomez, Director of Emerging Markets at Beyond Type 1. "With the launch of this site, we're able to provide culturally relevant information to Arabic speakers and give them access to a community that can improve their life with diabetes."

As a part of the JDRF – Beyond Type 1 Alliance , JDRF will be distributing the resources through their chapter networks.

The launch of ar.beyondtype1.org is made possible with support from Lilly Diabetes.

The site represents Beyond Type 1's latest step to serve the global diabetes community with web platforms available in multiple languages. Beyond Type 1 launched in 2015 in English and added Beyond Type 1 en Español in 2017. In 2020, the organization launched BeyondType1.org in Italian, German, Swedish, Dutch, and French. In 2021, the organization introduced a Portuguese platform.

Explore BeyondType1.org in: English , Spanish , Portuguese , Italian , German , Swedish , Dutch , and French .

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns, and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness.

