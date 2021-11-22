FINN Partners Adds Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN), Expanding Omni-Channel Communications Approach That Strengthens Client Ties to Influential Health Audiences Championing Frontline Health Professionals Dedicated to Improving Access and Care, PPN Reaches over 100K+ listeners, Pharmacists, and Other Health System Influencers

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners today announced that starting December 1st, the Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN) – a news organization known for hosting and distribution of content that reaches 100,000+ in the pharmacy community – will join the agency. PPN and its new digital magazine Rx Influencer will operate as a unique unit of FINN, led by Todd Eury, vice president and executive producer. Eury, based in Pittsburgh, PA, will report to Gil Bashe, Global Health Chair, FINN Partners.

"Iconic newsstand media such as Forbes and BusinessWeek are evolving their business models – inviting once-readers to become paid 'participant columnists' – while The Atlantic and Wall Street Journal thrive on edgy digital content and mainstage conferences. Today, ideas and opinions are honed and expressed across medium and channels – and FINN is following that lead, too," said Peter Finn, Founding Partner, FINN Partners.

"Pharmacists are central in every health setting – from neighborhoods to hospitals; long-term care residences to payer formulary committees; and in Federal and state policy forums. Payer, provider and product innovation clients seek to reach this influential community, and PPN has evolved into the go-to content and digital platform for connection to this influential audience," said Todd Eury, vice president and Executive Producer, Pharmacy Podcast Network, a FINN division.

Growing Importance of the Pharmacy Community in Public Health

PPN has 100K+ monthly listeners to its programs and is ranked as one of the nation's leading business audio programs alongside the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and Bloomberg podcasts, making it the dominant leader in podcasting for the pharmacy industry. PPN also has some 20+ clients across the health ecosystem that sponsor their own podcast series, including the American Pharmacists Association, Omnicell, Surescripts and Rx Safe. The PPN Twitter handle is followed by more than 25,000 people.

Producer Todd Eury will be part of the FINN community and continue to operate PPN independently and maintain authority over content decisions. FINN will have a direct connection to breaking trends, policies and the needs of this front-line health professional community – growing in its importance to driving public health measures and operationalizing decentralized clinical trials for patient participation in drug development.

FINN at the forefront of an "omni-channel" communications approach.

"Beyond our leadership strength in earned and content media, thought leadership platforms, publishing, social media and podcasting, FINN has been expanding its reach to enable client voice and priorities to be heard and reinforced," said Gil Bashe, Global Health Chair, FINN Partners. "Our goal is to explore how to be a stronger, direct bridge between clients and their customers. Pharmacists have that direct connection and demonstrated their life-saving importance once again in responding to COVID-19 vaccination urgencies," he added.

A number of FINN clients – across Practices, geographies and services – are focusing on the pharmacy sector for many reasons. These include leaders in consumer personal care, over-the-counter products, behind-the-counter devices to monitor and keep-in-check health concerns and vaccines that prevent serious, preventable illness. Pharmacy is the link from sick care to self-care.

About Pharmacy Podcast Network

Pharmacy Podcast Nation is the flagship show hosting all of the Pharmacy Podcast Network 1400+ episodes. With more than 30 different podcast programs and some 40 different co-hosts helping to develop audio content about the pharmacy sector, its reach includes communities, hospitals, senior-care residences, military and public health settings that meet the information needs of 300,000 pharmacists with more than 100,000 monthly listeners. PPN also delivers a unique publication called Rx Influencer to all healthcare professionals with a specific focus on pharmacy.

For more information visit: https://pharmacypodcast.com/

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size over the past 10 years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent, integrated marketing agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 900 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Southern California and Washington D.C.

Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

