InventHelp Inventor Develops Self-Powered Prefabricated Work/Storage Shed (BRK-4020)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My shed has a large storage capacity, but a lot of the space was wasted, said an inventor from Pell City, Ala. "So, I came up with a way to utilize some of the extra space to make the shed more functional and eco-friendly."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent-pending GREEN SHED to afford on-site, off-grid renewable energy on site and eliminate the generation of greenhouse gases. At the same time, it provides easy access to power for power tools, lights and other low-draw appliances. Thus, it eliminates the delay and frustration related to dead batteries in power tools, saving time, effort and expense. It is also versatile, practical and environmentally friendly. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BRK-4020, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp