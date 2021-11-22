SmallRig announces the RM75 Magnetic Smart LED Light, designed to provide creators with the ability to create the desired lighting set up for the shooting environment from smart devices

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 16th, SmallRig announced the RM75 Magnetic Smart LED Light. It is the first full-colour smart video light launched by SmallRig, with intelligent App control – SmallGoGo. The SmallGoGo App allows a wide range of user-based controls and intelligent lighting adjustment functions thanks to the wireless remote control technology.
- Fine Color Temperature control on the SmallGoGo App allows users to control the color temperature between 2500K-8500K for full creative control of the shoot.
- The FX mode has 15 built-in lighting effects including RGB, paparazzi, party, lighting broken bulb, TV, flame, random mode, fireworks, police car, fire engine, ambulance, electric welding, SOS and pulsing. Setting a scene's mood becomes easy with the RM75.
- With CRI and TLCI scores of 96+, the RM75 provides high-quality lighting options with highly accurate colors.
- The RM75 has 3 magnetic sides and back, allowing users to attach to a huge range of metal surfaces. The ¼"-20 threaded hole on the bottom provides even greater range of mounting possibilities.
- A large-capacity 4,000mAh battery capacity can last from 3 hours at 100% brightness to 16 hours at 1% brightness, ensuring there is no need to worry about recharging while on set.
Price & Availability
RRP: $79 USD ( GST included & Import tax may occur )
SmallRig RM75 Magnetic Smart LED Light is available for pre-order from November 16th.
