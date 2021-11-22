Thorne HealthTech to Present at 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: THRN ), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, will present at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Paul Jacobsen, Thorne HealthTech's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Thorne HealthTech's presentation can be accessed via the company's website at https://investors.thornehealthtech.com and will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Thorne HealthTech:

Thorne HealthTech (Nasdaq: THRN) is a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

