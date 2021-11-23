B. Riley to Host Live Crypto Conference on December 8, 2021 in New York Featured Keynote: Tomicah Tillemann, Global Head of Policy, Andreessen Horowitz

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc., a leading full service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced it will host a Crypto Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities, commented: "Our Live Crypto Conference delivers the ultimate forum for our institutional partners to glean leading insights about this fast-moving and not well understood asset class. This event serves as the foremost dedicated institutional conference of public digital asset companies ever assembled, with each of our featured companies representing a different angle on the evolving crypto economy. We look forward to gathering with our partners, clients and friends in New York for this very timely event."

The B. Riley Securities Crypto Conference brings together leading operators and U.S. institutional investors in an intimate forum designed for maximum knowledge sharing of this emerging asset class.

Highlights include:

Keynote: Tomicah Tillemann, Global Head of Policy, Andreessen Horowitz

Panel: "New Frontiers: Speed of Disruption in Crypto and What Comes Next" led by distinguished subject matter experts

The one-day event aims to serve as a premier destination for qualified investors to glean leading insights through meetings and fireside chats with a featured group of companies selected by B. Riley's award-winning equity research team. Corporate management teams will also be available for 1-on-1 and small group meetings with institutional investors.

The following list of featured companies is current as of today's date and may be subject to change:

• Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) • DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (DMGGF) • Argo Blockchain PLC (ARBK) • Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. (GREE) • Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) • Gryphon Digital Mining (private) • Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) • Cipher Mining, Inc. (CIFR) • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) • CompoSecure, LLC (DBDR*) • Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) • Core Scientific, Inc. (XPDI*) • Northern Data AG (NDTAF) • Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI) • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) • DeFi Technologies Inc. (DEFTF) • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) • Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) • Voyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVF)



* Note:

- CompoSecure announced pending merger with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (DBDR) - Core Scientific announced pending merger with Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (XPDI)

This invitation-only conference is reserved for clients of the firm. Interested participants should contact their B. Riley representative or email conference@brileyfin.com.

For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com.

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities provides a full suite of investment banking, corporate finance, advisory, research, and sales and trading services. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. B. Riley is nationally recognized and highly ranked for its proprietary small-cap equity research. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial. Please see www.brileyfin.com/disclosures for disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research.

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

