elago's New MagSafe Accessories Are Perfect Gifts.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the introduction of the MagSafe charger in 2020, elago has been designing MagSafe accessories fit for any user and environment. Some of their newer designs make perfect gifts for friends and family during the holiday season.

elago's new MagSafe accessories

As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

Classic iPhone Stands With A MagSafe Twist

elago was actually one of the first companies to create mobile phone stands with the release of the first generation iPhone in 2007. Their classic M2 stand, made of aluminum, was a blueprint for almost all modern stands made today. elago has recreated some of their most popular phone stands and incorporated MagSafe compatibility. These stands are perfect for office desks, counters, and even nightstands.

elago.com: https://bit.ly/3cLD8QH

Amazon.com: https://amzn.to/3cLD3wn

MagSafe Charging Stations

All-in-one charging solutions have become more and more popular over the years. elago's Trio Charging Hub was one of the most sold charging stations in Amazon during the 2020 holiday season. With the release of MagSafe, it was natural for the charging station designs to lead to it's compatibility. You can find a charging station that fits your needs and keep your space organized. Made from non-toxic silicone, these stations are made to last a lifetime and protect your devices from scratches. Perfect gifts for college students and parents.

elago.com: https://bit.ly/3l3x2ji

Amazon.com: https://amzn.to/3HJV8sS

Charging Trays

Do you have a tray near your door that is your designated spot for keys and wallets? elago has incorporated MagSafe charging with a tray space to put your keys, wallet, rings, jewelry, etc. One version of the tray even has a place to charge your Apple Watch! These simple, but elegant designs are also made of silicone to ensure longevity and to prevent scratches to your devices.

elago.com: https://amzn.to/3r6m3cw

Amazon.com: https://bit.ly/3HNJSMa

Several other new MagSafe charging stations are available for sale on elago.com and Amazon.com.

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.

elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

Instagram:

@elago_official

Contact:

sm@elago.com

elago logo (PRNewsfoto/elago)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE elago