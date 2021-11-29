The Jacksons Scheduled To Perform At Multiple Hard Rock & Seminole Casino Entertainment Venues In 2022

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced that The Jacksons will perform their legendary catalogue of music in concert at multiple Hard Rock & Seminole Casino entertainment venues in 2022 and beyond. The partnership with The Jacksons will commence at four Hard Rock & Seminole Casino properties in the United States in 2022.

Concert Dates

Friday, February 18, 2022 , at 6:30pm at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, IN

Monday, February 21, 2022 , at 8:00pm at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 , at 8:00pm at the Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee

Thursday, February 24, 2022 , at 8:00pm at Coconut Creek, FL Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

"We are thrilled to be elevating our partnership with The Jacksons, starting with four stops during their 2022 tour," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "While every concert night is sure to be a truly unforgettable experience for fans, we're especially excited for the iconic group's hometown performance in Gary, IN, at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana."

Both Hard Rock and The Jacksons recently celebrated 50-year anniversaries, and what better way to celebrate than for the two legendary names to come together to deliver unforgettable experiences for fans? The first performance will be held at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, the Jacksons hometown, where an impressive 37-foot-tall guitar marquee was designed to replicate Joe Jackson's original guitar from 1965. The property also boasts an impressive collection of Jackson memorabilia, from Janet Jackson's suit from her Velvet Rope tour to Michael's iconic glove [images linked here].

"We are so honored and excited to be performing at a venue that means so much to us," said Tito Jackson. "To be able to perform at four iconic Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, including in our hometown, is truly humbling and we cannot wait to give fans a memorable experience."

For more information about the Hard Rock brand, visit www.hardrock.com. To learn more about Hard Rock Entertainment or to buy tickets, visit www.hardrock.com/entertainment.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 67 countries spanning 249 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming manages seven Florida gaming locations for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. The Seminole Tribe was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement.

