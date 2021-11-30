Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Announces Appointment of Stéphane Lefebvre as New President and CEO

Stéphane Lefebvre to be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, as of December 1, 2021

Daniel Lamarre will transition to a role of Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board

Stéphane Lefebvre and Daniel Lamarre will partner together to ensure a seamless transition

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group ("Cirque", "Cirque du Soleil" or "the Company"), the world's leading producer of high-quality live artistic entertainment, today announced the appointment of Stéphane Lefebvre, currently Chief Operating Officer, as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company as of December 1, 2021. Mr. Lefebvre will notably be responsible for driving the continued growth of Cirque du Soleil across markets.

The current President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil, Daniel Lamarre, will transition into a new role as Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board. In his new strategic role, Mr. Lamarre will leverage his unique relationships with key partners and communities to strengthen existing partnerships and drive new growth projects, adding valuable expertise and a strong Montreal-community presence to the Board of Directors.

"While there was no specific timeframe for me passing the baton after 20 years building this amazing organization, I feel privileged to have contributed to the rebirth of Cirque du Soleil and feel now is the right time. There is no doubt in my mind that Stéphane Lefebvre, after being instrumental in the relaunch of our operations, is the ideal next leader to take Cirque du Soleil forward to the next stage in its evolution as a company founded on the conviction that the arts and business, together, can contribute to making a better world," said Daniel Lamarre. "I am thrilled to step in my new role as Executive Vice-Chairman and to be able to accompany Stéphane in this transition."

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group's Co-Chairmen of the Board of Directors, Messrs. Gabriel de Alba and Jim Murren, look forward to working with Mr. Lefebvre and Cirque's management team, as well as the vibrant Montreal creative community, to continue to pursue Cirque du Soleil's mission, and lead the organization to achieve its business objectives.

"We are fortunate to have a smooth transition plan in place that ensures the long-term success of the company. Stéphane Lefebvre, who has been with Cirque du Soleil since 2016, has shown strong knowledge and great leadership throughout the transition process and acquisition by our shareholder group. He now assumes the direction of the Company, with the support of Daniel Lamarre and has the complete trust of the Board in his capacity to lead the organization, moving forward," stated Gabriel de Alba, Managing Director and Partner of The Catalyst Capital Group Inc. and Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "We are confident that Stéphane Lefebvre has all the expertise to expand the Company's global presence and pleased that this new era of growth will be directed from someone already well positioned within the organization who believes in Cirque du Soleil's extraordinary artistic vision, and who will nurture that vision and take it to new heights."

"It is an honour for me to take the lead of this Quebec flagship company, one of the largest contemporary live entertainment producers of the world," said Stéphane Lefebvre. "I feel very fortunate to have the chance to participate in the revival of our shows around the globe. I thank Daniel and the members of the Board of Directors for their trust and support. Daniel's tireless enthusiasm and drive transformed our company, and his tremendous leadership is responsible for growing Cirque du Soleil into the proud entertainment industry leader it is today. I am very humbled to take on this role and continue to build on his legacy".

"I have been fortunate to work with Daniel as CFO, and CEO of MGM Resorts Int'l for 22 years. I am very pleased that he has agreed to stay with the company and to facilitate this transition. Daniel Lamarre and his team have grown Cirque du Soleil into one of the world's largest and most well-recognized entertainment brands, touching over 365 million spectators worldwide," added Jim Murren, Chairman of the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief & Recovery Task and Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "With Stéphane, we have the right new leader to create value over the next few years and to continue to take this business forward. Cirque is a great source of pride for many employees, artists and fans around the world and we intend to continue to make them proud."

The combined expertise and resources of Daniel Lamarre and Stéphane Lefebvre offer compelling opportunities to broaden the creative reach of the Company for the benefit of all stakeholders, including

New revenue opportunities through strong media and entertainment relationships;

Greater reach and access to large audiences in new business markets;

Strong commitment to Cirque's unique Quebec heritage and the creativity and imagination of its people;

Expanded offerings to drive business growth with third-party intellectual property deals, increased licensing and digital media.

"It has been an honour and privilege to lead this company as president and CEO for the past two decades, and I am grateful now to serve as Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board to continue to position Cirque du Soleil as a global leader in live entertainment," concluded Daniel Lamarre.

About Stéphane Lefebvre

Stéphane Lefebvre has been overseeing Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group's finances, information technology, global procurement and risk management, as well as capital deployment and M&A in strategic areas of growth for the past 5 years, including the acquisitions of Blue Man Group, VStar Entertainment and The Works Entertainment. His leadership has been instrumental in Cirque's successful recapitalization and the relaunch of its operations. Boasting over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, strategy and M&A, Stéphane brings significant knowledge and a strong understanding of market opportunities and challenging business environments. Prior to his role as CFO and COO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Stéphane Lefebvre held the position of Chief Financial Officer at CAE Inc., where he worked for 20 years.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com .

