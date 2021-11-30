Kebotix, SCM Partner to Advance Materials Innovation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitalizing on each other's areas of expertise to advance materials innovation, Kebotix , a U.S.-based technology platform company that transforms discovery of new chemicals and materials through AI and robotics, and SCM, a Netherlands-based computational chemistry software company specializing in accurate property prediction methods through atomistic modeling, have announced a strategic partnership.

The collaboration between Kebotix and SCM is intended to enable innovative customers to drastically scale up and computationally screen far greater quantities of molecules and materials than via today's laborious and costly norm of trial and error.

The two companies believe that integrating Kebotix's platform with SCM's software makes for a unique and powerful combination that will spawn faster and cost-effective new materials for the benefit of a host of industries and a world in need of sustainable solutions to life-threatening challenges.

"The complementary expertise of SCM in computational chemistry and Kebotix's experience in cloud-based AI-driven workflows offer a radically new way to speed up computational research with the goal of delivering new molecules and materials with improved properties much faster than the current state of the art," said SCM CEO Dr. Stan van Gisbergen.

Added Dr. Fedor Goumans, SCM's chief customer officer: "Currently, our industrial users in diverse areas such as petrochemistry, batteries and electronics are already advancing their research using our various atomistic methods. The new collaboration will accelerate virtual materials exploration, reducing costs and time to market. The combined platform will also help experimental researchers with no computational chemistry experience."

Active learning enables exploration of new areas of chemical space that maximize the possibility to find the best new candidate materials, according to the companies. Moreover, they said, integrating atomistic simulations with advanced AI into a scalable, flexible and secure platform empowers innovators to find the best solution more quickly and with fewer resources.

"Massive accelerations can be achieved by integrating SCM's four-decade-long history of making and supporting atomistic modeling software with Kebotix's proven advanced machine learning techniques," said Dr. Christoph Kreisbeck, Kebotix chief commercial officer. "Using the ML methods that greatly attributed to Kebotix earning "Technology Pioneer" status by the World Economic Forum, new structures can be proposed to explore an even larger part of the chemical space, potentially leading to exciting new solutions that are commercially viable and meet global sustainability goals."

Markets expected to benefit by this partnership include organic electronics, particularly in the organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) space, along with batteries, semiconductors, polymers and catalysts, according to Kreisbeck.

Interested companies innovating materials discovery in new and existing markets can reach out with their materials challenges to Kreisbeck at christoph@kebotix.com or Goumans of SCM at goumans@scm.com.

About Kebotix

Kebotix transforms discovery and development of breakthrough chemicals and materials for the 21st century, adding certainty to science by using today's most advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics. By automating the scientific method using a proprietary closed-loop R&D process to predict and produce new chemistries in a self-driving lab, Kebotix's digital platform empowers lab researchers. Advancements include increased ROI and time-to-market being accelerated from years to mere months. From smarter windows and greener packaging to cleaner pigments and safer pesticides, Kebotix creates materials for a new age of innovation and a better, more sustainable place to live. For more information, visit www.kebotix.com .

About SCM

SCM's core strengths are related to atomistic scale modeling of molecules and periodic structures in chemistry and materials science. SCM's Amsterdam Modeling Suite (AMS) covers multiple methods including density functional theory, reactive molecular dynamics and fluid thermodynamics. The company's domain experts have a long track record in software development to target challenging real-life problems by enabling high-throughput and multiscale simulations. SCM, which stands for Software for Chemistry & Materials, collaborates with its academic and industry partners to integrate the latest computational methods in its efficient and easy-to-use software suite, thus enabling solutions to challenging research problems and, in a broader context, tackle societal challenges of current and future generations. Visit www.scm.com for more information.

