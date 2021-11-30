Mortgage Network Sponsors 2021 Half Marathon National Championship in Hardeeville, South Carolina

DANVERS, Mass., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Network, Inc. , one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the eastern U.S., announced it is sponsoring the 2021 USA Track and Field (USATF) Half Marathon National Championship on December 5 featuring many of the country's Olympians and top distance runners.

There will be $40,000 in prize money for the championship event and USATF series money to be given to the circuit's top ten female and male athletes. The top two men and women will also be named to Team USA and will represent the U.S. at the World Half Marathon Championships in China in late March 2022.

The event, billed as the Mortgage Network Road Races, includes a 5K race held by The Patel Foundation of Lowcountry, a local non-profit organization that helps local residents in need. All three events will be held at the Hardeeville Elementary School in Hardeeville, South Carolina. This is the second year Mortgage Network has sponsored the USATF event in South Carolina, which has been driven by regional manager David Crowell.

"We are thrilled to once again sponsor this great event," said Crowell. "We have phenomenal runners who come from all over the country to compete, and the community seems to really embrace and enjoy it."

The Patel Foundation 5K will start at 7:45 a.m. and will be open to all runners. The Half Marathon Championship Race is the final leg of the USATF Running Circuit and will feature past Olympic medalists and U.S. team members. The women's race will be at 8:50 a.m. followed by the men's race at 9:05 a.m. There will also be a sub-elite section for men and women that will begin behind the men's start.

A press conference will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3 at Jasper Park, which is near the race start and finish area. Runners can register through the race website at www.mortgagenetworkroadraces.com. Current race entries and other pertinent information is available on the website.

David Crowell can be reached via email at DCrowell@MortgageNetwork.com, or by phone at (843) 341-0128.

About Mortgage Network, Inc.

Mortgage Network, Inc. is one of the largest, privately held independent mortgage companies in the eastern U.S., with more than 35 branch offices and licenses in 27 states. The company offers a flexible menu of agency direct, portfolio and jumbo solutions and is backed by its proprietary, award-winning technology and a commitment to help mortgage professionals grow their business. Year after year, more than 98 percent of Mortgage Network customers and referral sources say they would recommend the company to family and friends. Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Mortgage Network was founded in 1988 by Robert McInnes and can be found online at www.mortgagenetworkcareers.com and on Twitter at @MNETMortgage.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Henry Drennan

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

(615) 497-8358

HenryDrennan@StrategicVantage.com

View original content:

SOURCE Mortgage Network, Inc.