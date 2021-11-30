NorthStar Anesthesia Strategically Acquires Epix Anesthesia As Part Of Its Smart Growth Strategy

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, an industry leader in providing modernized anesthesia care for nearly two decades, has announced its acquisition of Epix Anesthesia (EPIX) as of October 1, 2021.

This acquisition represents geographic expansion in some of NorthStar's key markets. Epix has established excellent partnerships with its clients and NorthStar will work to ensure their continued success under NorthStar's ownership.

"We are very excited to announce our acquisition of EPIX," said NorthStar CEO, Adam Spiegel. "We are thrilled with the caliber of clinicians we have welcomed to our team as part of this acquisition. This transaction reflects our continued growth, and we are confident these teams will thrive as part of the NorthStar family."

The EPIX acquisition builds on NorthStar's Southeast footprint adding facilities in Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee. NorthStar is also proud to share the continued growth of its standalone ASC division through Epix's Pennsylvania footprint. These expansions allow NorthStar to support talented clinicians serving patients in these communities.

"NorthStar is known for excellent clinical care, and we are thrilled to continue to grow under its banner," said EPIX COO, Matthew Baker. "At EPIX, we've provided comprehensive anesthesia services for two decades and as part of NorthStar Anesthesia we will continue to enable our providers to take great care of our patients every day."

NorthStar plans to continue this strategic growth strategy and will look for new opportunities to provide its best-in-class anesthesia services.

To learn more about NorthStar Anesthesia, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 2,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 170 health care facilities to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

