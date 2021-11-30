SVB Private Bank Appoints Rohit Mehrotra as Head of Relationship Management

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Private Bank , a leading provider of private banking, wealth management and trust services, today announced the appointment of Rohit Mehrotra as head of relationship management.

SVB Private Bank is one of SVB Financial Group's four core businesses, along with Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Leerink and SVB Capital, and provides a full spectrum of wealth, trust and private banking services dedicated to helping clients simplify and strengthen their financial positions.

As head of relationship management, Mehrotra will lead a team of advisors nationally who deliver holistic wealth advice to clients in the innovation economy. He will create client service practices that leverage the deep technical expertise across the Private Bank and SVB's other businesses. He will also support efforts to recruit additional advisor talent to SVB. Mehrotra will report to John Longley, head of the Private Bank, Wealth, Trust and Wine group.

"Rohit is a talented executive who brings deep experience leading and developing advisor teams,'' said Longley. "He is well versed in the needs of clients in the healthcare, life sciences and technology sectors, and will help us to deliver the full spectrum of SVB's advice and solutions to clients in the innovation ecosystem."

Mehrotra brings more than 25 years of experience in wealth management, investment banking and strategic consulting. He joins SVB from J.P. Morgan Private Bank after 11 years in a variety of leadership positions. Most recently, Mehrotra served as head of J.P. Morgan Private Bank's Central and South Jersey region, based out of the firm's Princeton office. He was also the national lead for J.P. Morgan Private Bank's Life Sciences & Healthcare practice, where he supported a team of more than 60 private bankers across the U.S. to serve the unique needs of entrepreneurs, private capital investors and board members in the life sciences industry.

Mehrotra holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a BS in applied economics from Cornell University. He serves as a director and advisor on several non-profit boards, including Big Brothers / Big Sisters Independence Region, The Greenlight Fund, Cornell University Dyson School, and McCarter Theatre Center.

