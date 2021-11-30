Vanco Extends Ministry Partner Relationship with the General Council on Finance and Administration Through 2024

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanco, an industry leader in donation and payment technology for churches, is happy to announce we have once again been selected as a Ministry Partner of the General Council on Finance and Administration (GCFA). This extension of our relationship will last through 2024.

Vanco and GCFA will continue to partner to bring engaging church technology to UMC congregations across the nation.

Churches that use Vanco Faith see an average increase in giving of 26%.

"GCFA aims to partner with vendors that provide the best services and value for UMC churches and organizations. That is why we are excited to renew our long-standing relationship with Vanco as a Ministry Partner. Today's announcement selecting Vanco as a Ministry Partner is the result of long-term collaboration with Vanco and the positive impact Vanco has had on UMC churches nationwide providing cost-saving solutions and products to the UMC connection," Kellie Schmeal, GCFA Relationship Director said. "Through these solutions, UMC ministries are able to focus their savings on vital mission work and disciple-making, which also aligns with Vanco's eGiving and engagement solutions."

Through our partnership, UMC churches can access special pricing on a range of Vanco services including online giving tools and member-engagement technology. Churches can also elevate virtual ministry to a whole new level with our newly launched Vanco Live service. With Vanco Live, churches can include sermon notes and materials, real-time conversations, giving opportunities and livestreaming all within a single window on a device or computer.

Vanco helps churches thrive by providing online giving tools that use a church's own photos and stories, a church engagement app to keep members connected and a variety of other giving options to encourage giving to church ministries. Vanco offers a variety of plans designed to fit individual churches' needs. The Vanco giving platform integrates with multiple church management software providers so churches are not required to change software. Churches that use Vanco Faith see an average increase in giving of 26%. Vanco is committed to making contribution allocation easier without requiring churches to change their software.

Vanco currently provides services to more than 3,000 United Methodist churches and ministries.

"Vanco is pleased to be extending our existing partnership with GCFA as a Ministry Partner for three additional years. We have partnered with GCFA for many years because their focus aligns well with Vanco's mission to help organizations who are doing tremendous work by enriching the communities they serve. These past many months have been transformational for the ways churches worship and serve their members. This has sparked significant innovations in our online giving platform and church community smartphone app. It has also led us to designing exciting new products we have brought to market this fall to make virtual services a more cohesive and engaging church experience," said Shawn Boom, CEO of Vanco. "We're excited to introduce these new tools to UMC churches to help them thrive in the new landscape."

For more information on Vanco's online giving and church member engagement services, contact: sales@vanco.com, or 800.675.7430. For more information regarding Vanco's partnership with GCFA, contact Ben Palosaari at 952.352.8097 or Ben.Palosaari@Vanco.com

At Vanco, we know how convenience impacts giving. Our online giving tools increase donations by an average of 26%. That's why we designed our software to simplify donations, making it the best online giving for churches. More than 25,000 churches and counting trust Vanco to help their ministries thrive. Schedule a customized demonstration today to see our tools in action and see how Vanco helps churches nationwide.

About Vanco

Based in Minneapolis and Atlanta, Vanco serves those who enrich our communities. Vanco provides community engagement capabilities, electronic payment and donation processing solutions, as well as software that enables educational organizations to operate more efficiently. Today, more than 40,000 churches, faith-based groups, nonprofits, schools and educational organizations trust Vanco to simplify administrative processes, organize events and securely complete transactions every day. Visit vancopayments.com to learn more.

