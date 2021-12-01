Archbishop Wenski To Bless and Dedicate The Catherine Yardley Comprehensive Pulmonary Center At Holy Cross Health During the Grand Opening on December 2nd

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holy Cross Health is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the all-new Catherine Yardley Comprehensive Pulmonary Center on Thursday, December 2nd, from 12pm-2pm. Archbishop Wenski will be present to bless and dedicate the center. This state-of-the-art center offers high quality, cutting-edge services for those suffering from lung related illnesses.

Established in loving memory of Catherine Yardley by local business man Mr. Herb Yardley, owner of Massey Yardley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Plantation, FL. Mr. Yardley's late wife was the source of inspiration for a $2 million donation to Holy Cross Health, due to her passing from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). "My wife Catherine died from COPD. Watching her struggle to breathe was difficult for her family," said Herb Yardley in making the donation. During her battle with the illness Mr. Yardley realized there were few resources and specialists available to his wife in South Florida. Thus, he sought to help establish an innovative facility at a local hospital to provide others with the care that he so desperately searched for. "COPD is the third leading cause of death and is an unknown and undertreated disease. We hope to begin correcting that by establishing a pulmonary center at Holy Cross Health," stated Yardley.

COPD is an umbrella term to describe chronic inflammatory lung diseases that can cause obstructed airflow from the lungs, making it extremely difficult to breathe. COPD is very common, with more than 3 million US cases per year. Damage to the lungs, caused by COPD, is irreversible and can be devastating.

However, this donation has provided the necessary funding for Holy Cross to conduct comprehensive research, advance clinically effective treatments of COPD and other lung diseases, spark the creation of a new lab focused on research and education, and allow for several enhancements to the already established bronchoscopy labs.

Holy Cross Health has partnered with the American Lung Association in South Florida to help provide COPD/Pulmonary Disease awareness and relief. The American Lung Association has been aiding in lung health for 117 years, and Holy Cross Health has been named their local 2021-2022 COPD Community Champion. This partnership is a fitting integration of two committed lung-health organizations that work to save lives with research, education, and now with the opening of The Catherine Yardley Pulmonary Center of Excellence, treatment. Holy Cross Health hopes to use their new Catherine Yardley Pulmonary Center of Excellence to make a significant impact on lung health in the South Florida community and across the nation by providing access to their state-of-the-art technology and dedicated pulmonary physicians. For more information visit www.holy-cross.com/lungs.

View original content:

SOURCE Massey Yardley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram