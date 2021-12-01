ChenMed Celebrates 3rd Annual "Serving and Giving Day" With Team Members Giving More Than 14,000 Volunteer Hours

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leader in primary care operating nearly 100 medical practices serving Medicare-eligible seniors in 12 states, announced that its more than 4,000 employees volunteered in large and small groups for diverse organizations providing vital community services in the cities in which they work. The community-focused company underwrote 14,000 "Serving and Giving Day" volunteer hours, valued at nearly $700,000 to allow its employees to spend an afternoon giving back.

"'Serving and Giving Day' represents a massive investment that few companies are able to offer. At ChenMed, we understand the benefit that serving others and giving back has on the lives of our team members and the communities they serve, and so we make it a priority," said Stephanie Chen, chief legal and culture officer at ChenMed. "We have a diverse and passionate workforce, and we are blessed to be able to share some of what we have with others. ChenMed is a truly special place to work because of the people we work with and the patients we serve."

This year, the company partnered with national non-profits such as Feeding America and Salvation Army, and also supported several grassroot organizations including churches, youth centers, animal shelters, preservation foundations, and many more.

"Having ChenMed join The Salvation Army in preparing for the Angel Tree Program makes a difference during the holiday season and year round. By showing up and helping out, volunteers get a hands-on understanding of why getting involved and helping our neighbors is necessary to change the communities who struggle daily," said Andrea Angel, volunteer services coordinator at the Salvation Army, Miami Area Command. "As part of Serving & Giving Day, ChenMed had an important part in the success of our Angel Tree Program that serves families in need with gifts during the holiday season. ChenMed volunteers set up the Joy Center processing warehouse which in turn will help us serve the almost 3,000 kids who are a part of the Angel Tree Program."

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

